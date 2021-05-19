Seaport x BlackOwned Bos. Market is back

Now Turner wants to see that narrative shift. After two successful pop-up collaborations last year, Black Owned Bos., a platform she created to promote Black entrepreneurs, is once again partnering with Seaport for six outdoor markets on Sundays through October. The first market runs from noon to 6 p.m. on May 23 on Seaport Common; pre-registration is required. Live local DJ Knszwrth will also perform.

Black Owned Bos. founder Jae’da Turner says she’s seen an increase in white patronage of Black-owned businesses since George Floyd’s murder last June. Buying Black has become a “box-checking” action, said Turner, a small gesture to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement last fall.

Turner hopes this series proves what she knows for certain: Black-owned businesses are first and foremost businesses with quality products that require and deserve continued patronage.

“Yes, they are Black-owned businesses, but I feel like that needs to become secondary,” said Turner, a Boston native and former designer who founded Black Owned Bos. in 2019. “I want people to say, ‘I bought this, I like it. I’m gonna continue to keep it in my routine, because it works.’”

With over 30 vendors selling their goods, visitors can discover locally owned clothing retailers, beauty and skin care products, jewelry and accessories, and even house plants.

“Emerald City Plant Shop is one of my personal favorites,” said Turner. “They recently opened a Black-owned plant shop in Norwood.”

Turner also recommends Hillside Harvest, the official hot sauce of the Red Sox, “which is pretty cool if you’re into that,” she said.

While a pop-up market is inherently temporary, the impact Turner expects for these businesses is anything but.

“It’s really about visibility and opportunities. There are great things that Black-owned brands are selling, and they aren’t just for Black people,” said Turner. “We are trying to break down those barriers there.”

To attend, preregister by visiting www.eventbrite.com/ and search for Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market.

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.