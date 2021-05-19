Authorities identify teen, adult killed in Fall River double shooting

They were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the area of Griffin Park, along with a third victim, a 19-year-old, who prosecutors said Wednesday “continues to be treated at Rhode Island Hospital” and is expected to survive.

In a statement, Quinn’s office identified the teen as Miguel Sanjurjo and the adult as Jovaughn Antonio Mills, both of Fall River.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office on Wednesday identified the 14-year-old and 29-year-old who were killed the day before during a triple shooting in Fall River.

No arrests have been reported, and Quinn’s spokesman declined comment on possible suspects or a motive, citing the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

“The investigation into this incident is extremely active and ongoing, and no further information can be disseminated at this time,” the statement said.

According to the release, Fall River police were alerted around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday to shots fired in the vicinity of the park. First responders located Mills and Sanjurjo both suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said, and they were rushed to area hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday that the 19-year-old currently being treated at Rhode Island Hospital was shot in the leg.

A WHDH-TV reporter on Wednesday tweeted out video footage of Sanjurjo’s anguished relatives who had returned to the crime scene, including one woman overcome with emotion who laid on the ground while others consoled her.

The reporter also tweeted that Sanjurjo’s family pleaded “for the killer to turn themselves in.”

Sanjurjo was enrolled at Resiliency Preparatory Academy, the Fall River Public Schools said Wednesday in a statement.

“Our faculty and staff have been actively providing counseling and crisis response interventions all day across the district,” the statement said. “As this incident occurred in a public park in the afternoon, we have many students who were in the area of the park.”

Advertisement

The statement said officials have increased the Fall River police presence in the local schools and are “working closely” with investigators.

“If anyone has any information that may help solve this horrible and senseless crime, please contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-672-8477,” the statement said. “The safety, wellness, and security of our students and staff are always our highest priority. We ask that you remain vigilant in our collective efforts to uphold safety and always if you see something, say something. Our thoughts and prayers are with the recently departed, their families, friends, and loved ones.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.