Billerica man charged with civil rights violation in attack on Black man outside bar

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the defendant as Jacey Bonaiuto, who faces charges of civil rights violation causing injury, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

A 44-year-old Billerica man is facing several criminal charges including a civil rights violation for allegedly shouting racial slurs and hurling a beer bottle and metal chair at a 24-year-old Black man as the victim waited for a ride outside a local bar Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the statement, the alleged assault occurred around 9:19 p.m. outside Playoffs Bar and Grill located at 512 Middlesex Turnpike in Billerica.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old man, the statement said, was waiting for a Lyft ride on Middlesex Turnpike near the bar when Bonaiuto allegedly started yelling slurs at him from the patio of the establishment.

“Mr. Bonaiuto allegedly threw a bottle of beer and a metallic chair at the 24-year-old male striking him,” the release said. “Ultimately, a physical altercation occurred during which Mr. Bonaiuto continued to use racial slurs.”

Police arrested Bonaiuto as he walked away from the bar, officials said, and the younger man was evaluated by paramedics and taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“Incidents of hate-based violence have no place in our communities. These intention actions, meant to intimidate and discriminate, leave the victim and the victim’s entire community feeling fearful, vulnerable and victimized,” Ryan said in the statement.

In recent years, Ryan continued, “we have seen an increase in these incidents and it is important to address them and hold accountable the perpetrators. We are committed to continuing working with legislators to close the loopholes in our statutes and increase safety for the members of our communities who are the target of hate crimes.”

Advertisement

Bonaiuto was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court, officials said, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Bail was set at $200 with conditions that he have no contact with his alleged victim.

Bonaiuto’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 24, the statement said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.