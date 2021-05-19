Boston police seize 11 off-road vehicles driving in ‘reckless’ manner

One cache of three vehicles was initially spotted around 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the area of Norfolk and Morton streets, according to the statement.

In a statement, the Police Department said its Auto Theft Unit made the seizures.

Boston police seized 11 off-road vehicles Sunday in an effort to address concerns about “dirt bikes, ATV’s, mopeds and motor scooters being driven around the city in a reckless and irresponsible manner,” the department said Wednesday.

Officers observed two dirt bikes and an ATV traveling dangerously while in “clear violation” of a city ordinance related to recreational vehicles, the statement said. The officers later located the vehicles as they were being loaded into a rental box truck behind Saint Matthew’s Parish in the area of 33 Stanton St. in Dorchester, according to the release.

The dirt bikes and ATV were seized and towed from the scene, cops said, and the lone suspect who stuck around, identified as a Haverhill man, will be “cited and summonsed” for allegedly flouting auto laws and related ordinances.

Less than 90 minutes after that seizure, around 9:06 p.m., police took custody of eight additional vehicles, following a traffic stop in the area of 27 Gallivan Blvd. in Dorchester.

“The officers were in the area in response to the overwhelming number of community complaints regarding the operation of off road and recreational vehicles within our neighborhoods when they stopped a rental box truck in connection to their efforts,” the statement said.

As a result, cops said, “officers seized and towed the rental truck along with eight dirt bikes and mopeds which were being stored in the back at the time of the stop.” Police said they’ll summons two Lawrence men “on charges relating to the MA Auto Laws, related offenses and City Ordinances.”

Such off-road vehicles have created recent issues in Franklin Park.

Earlier this month, officials held a remote meeting to kick around ideas on what to do about off-road vehicles and loud parties in and around the park, which is the city’s largest tract of open space.

“If we do nothing, it will only get worse,” City Councilor Matt O’Malley said during the meeting, which drew more than 200 people.

The meeting came three days after police received numerous disturbance calls about a large number of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles and double-parked cars in and near Franklin Park, according to police reports.

Councilor Julia Mejia spoke about having a discussion with people who ride the ATVs and motorbikes.

“We’re having a conversation about people who are not here,” she said.

Days before the meeting, police reported hundreds dirt bikes and ATVs wreaking havoc in the park and nearby area.

State Representative Russell E. Holmes said during the meeting that he was recently was leaving the park’s golf course in his car when he was surrounded by off-road vehicles. The riders made it so he couldn’t drive, he said, and were attempting to intimidate him. The riders, he said, clearly have “a strategy to get around police.”

“I think some folks were just saying, ‘Shouldn’t we be dealing with the real question, which is they shouldn’t even be in the park or be in the road?’” he said.

Sergeant Detective Daniel Humphreys said that last year police used a city ordinance to target off-road vehicles, which are prohibited on public ways and in city parks, he said. In recent years, the Police Department has seized more than 300 of the machines without any chases and no use-of-force or internal affairs complaints.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

