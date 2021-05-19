Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to attend virtual press conference to support Mikalya Miller family

Crump will join Miller’s mother, Calvina Strothers, former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, Monica Cannon-Grant of Boston Violence Inc. and David Johns, executive director of National Black Justice Coalition at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, according to Cannon-Grant’s organization.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will add his voice to those supporting the family of Hopkinton teen Mikalya Miller whose death has generated distrust towards law enforcement and raised concerns about the racial climate in the suburban town best known for being the start of the Boston Marathon.

It will be the first time Strothers appears publicly since a death certificate for the 16-year-old showed that the state medical examiner’s office concluded Millerdied from suicide, the Globe reported Tuesday.

A jogger discovered the teenager on April 18 in the woods about a mile from Miller’s home, according to an affidavit filed by a Hopkinton police detective. She was hanging by a thin black belt attached to a tree. The death certificate says Miller died by hanging herself.

The Globe reported that Miller’s death generated profound distrust among some community members in authorities’ ability to adequately investigate the death of a young Black girl in a nearly all-white town. The hashtag #JusticeforMikaylaMiller has spread far beyond Massachusetts.

Police initially told Miller’s family she died by suicide, but her family questioned that assumption, saying that police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan were silent and unhelpful even as the family begged for answers. In particular, Strothers, Miller’s mother, wanted police to investigate a physical altercation that Miller had been involved in the day before she died.

Miller had a falling out with her girlfriend, Strothers said, and on the Saturday before she died she was attacked by five teenagers related to that fallout.

Miller’s family and supporters felt that the district attorney was not sufficiently investigating the connection between the fight on Saturday and the teen’s death on Sunday. The district attorney and Hopkinton police did not share information with the public for about two weeks after Miller died, creating fertile ground for fear and speculation to take root. Accusations of a lynching, a racially motivated beating, and a police coverup sped across the community and social media. Ultimately Ryan said Miller was involved in a physical altercation with two of five teens who were present.

A spokeswoman for Ryan said on Tuesday the investigation into the events surrounding Miller’s death is “active and ongoing.”

“We will continue to explore every investigative angle necessary . . . and intend to issue a complete and thorough report at the conclusion of the investigation,” said Meghan Kelly, Ryan’s spokeswoman.

Strothers did not respond to a Globe request for comment on Tuesday.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Material from earlier Globe stories was used in this report.





