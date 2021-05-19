Of course the Supreme Court is taking up a case that threatens Roe

“There’s no other way to read the tea leaves,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts. “The Supreme Court is going to decimate Roe.”

The years of GOP scheming were always headed to this: The nation’s highest court has just taken a case that will likely mean the end — or the gutting — of Roe v. Wade.

If the court overturns its 1973 finding that the US Constitution protects the right to an abortion, that procedure will almost certainly become illegal in 22 states.

Blessed be the fruit, as they say in Gilead.

In some parts of the country, the end of Roe will be but a formality: Over the last decade or so, Republicans in the Midwest and the South have passed a thousand legislative cuts that have rendered Roe almost irrelevant there, enacting rules that put the procedure further from reach for those who are poorer or live in rural communities.

Increasingly, controlling one’s own pregnant body means making it to a state that respects the right to choose. As always, those with enough resources will still be able to get abortions. Others will have to rely on groups like the Jane Fund or the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts, which help women who can’t afford abortions to get them.

“We already get calls from Nebraska and Ohio and other states that have restricted abortion,” said Lindsay Sabadosa, a state legislator from Northampton who is an adviser at the Western Massachusetts fund. “That is obviously going to get worse.”

And those who can’t travel will be forced to carry their pregnancies to term — or go in search of more dangerous ways to end them.

We have evangelical voters, and the Republicans desperate for their support, to thank for all of this. The GOP didn’t care much about abortion until Richard Nixon decided reversing his position would coax Catholic voters away from Democrats. Since then, the party has leveraged opposition to abortion at the ballot box and on the Supreme Court. Stealing one court seat and ramming through the election-year confirmation of antichoice zealot Amy Coney Barrett was payback for all of those years of electoral support. It’s a good bet that a bunch of the Republican politicians banging on about the sanctity of life and the rights of the unborn don’t really believe their own rhetoric. The tell: How willing they are to leave the born for dead when it comes to giving more kids a shot at decent lives.

That this moment would come was blindingly obvious to those who opposed the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett. But the Senate’s Republican pro-choice patsies wouldn’t listen: Maine’s Susan Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh, who has already shown he’s willing to roll back reproductive rights; and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski voted for Barrett, whose antichoice zealotry is the main reason she was nominated to the court in the first place. If Roe goes down, they own it as much as their antichoice colleagues do.

If that happens, it’ll be interesting to see what the GOP does without the galvanizing issue of abortion. What is left of their pitch after the dog catches the car?

One thing is certain, said Hart Holder: If the antichoice supermajority does what they’re expected to, the battle over abortion rights will move into blue and purple states where the issue seems to be settled — states like ours.

“They are not going to stop until they are in control of women’s bodies, period,” she said. “The fight is coming for us, too.”

She says antichoice activists will take resources they’ve been using to block abortions in Arkansas, Alabama, and Texas and use them to chip away at protections here, or possibly launch an expensive ballot campaign for more sweeping change. This week, the antiabortion rights group Massachusetts Citizens for Life sent out an appeal for volunteers in efforts to roll back some of the legal protections here.

They’ll get a fight, all right.

“Abortion is legal here, protected here, and we change that over my dead body,” Sabadosa said.

She and other pro-choice activists will be very busy indeed.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.