Eight tons of trash collected in Scituate on Ship Shape Day

More than 600 residents of this seaside town gathered more than eight tons of trash — as well as 10 tires and an old computer — in the annual town cleanup, Ship Shape Day, held over the first weekend in May.

Organizers of the annual event, which started in 1967, said the numbers surpassed past years, when the town averaged about five tons of trash.

Last year’s Ship Shape Day was canceled because of the pandemic, and organizers said residents were eager to get outside and get together again.