Framingham assembles new committee to address women’s issues

Framingham has created a new panel to give voice to the needs of women and families and explore ways to better address them.
Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer recently appointed the group’s nine members, each of whom represents one of the city’s nine voting districts.
Spicer came up with the idea of forming the committee in conversation with participants at one of her recent virtual Community Hour forums. The session, held in March, was devoted to topics related to Women’s History Month.
The nine appointees to the Women and Families Working Group were selected from among 16 who applied, all of whom were women. The new ad hoc group will work alongside Spicer and Maritsa Barros, the city’s chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.
Officials said the group will address such issues as paid leave, providing fair and equitable wages for women, child care, and after-school programs.
