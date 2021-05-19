Framingham assembles new committee to address women’s issues

Framingham has created a new panel to give voice to the needs of women and families and explore ways to better address them.

Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer recently appointed the group’s nine members, each of whom represents one of the city’s nine voting districts.

Spicer came up with the idea of forming the committee in conversation with participants at one of her recent virtual Community Hour forums. The session, held in March, was devoted to topics related to Women’s History Month.