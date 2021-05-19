Hanson voters approve $1.85m override for schools

Voters approved a Proposition 2½ override allowing taxes to increase beyond the 2.5 percent limit allowed by state law to raise another $1.85 million in revenue from property taxes.

The ballot question passed May 15, 1,072 to 677, according to the town clerk’s office. The change will add about $460 annually to the property tax bill for the average home, which is assessed at $367,700, officials said.