Maine park becomes first ‘dark sky’ park in New England

The Maine Woods Park in Brownville, Maine, became the first international dark sky park in New England on Tuesday, officials said.

An international dark sky park is classified as “a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment,” according to the International Dark-Sky Association, which is responsible for designating the parks. The North Maine Woods, where the park is located, remains one of the darkest areas in the Northeast.

“While the [Appalachian Mountain Club] North Maine Woods region retains its rugged character defined by the enormity of the forest here, it stands on the advancing edge of development that brings with it the end of the dark night sky,” said Dark Sky Park Superintendent Steve Tatko. “I see this designation as a way for the people of this area to re-envision the immense importance of this forest in a way that makes tangible the intrinsic beauty of the night sky we all cherish.”