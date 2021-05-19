Man, 63, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Waltham

A 63-year-old Watertown man suffered serious injures Wednesday morning, when he was hit by a truck after stepping into a crosswalk in Waltham, police said.

Waltham police responded to the crash at Main Street and Bacon Street at 6:52 a.m., Sergeant William Gallant said in a statement. The truck was being driven by a 27-year-old Norton man, police said.

The truck was heading east on Main Street when it made a left turn onto Bacon Street heading north and struck the 63-year-old man, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.