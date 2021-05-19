Man, 63, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Waltham

A 63-year-old Watertown man suffered serious injures Wednesday morning, when he was hit by a truck after stepping into a crosswalk in Waltham, police said.
Waltham police responded to the crash at Main Street and Bacon Street at 6:52 a.m., Sergeant William Gallant said in a statement. The truck was being driven by a 27-year-old Norton man, police said.
The truck was heading east on Main Street when it made a left turn onto Bacon Street heading north and struck the 63-year-old man, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Waltham police did not release any information on the cause of the crash or any potential charges. The driver did not appear to be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.
