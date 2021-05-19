Matt Siegel, ‘Matty in the Morning’ radio host, storms off the air after being warned about Demi Lovato comments

Siegel, who had previously made waves for his on-air criticism of Donald Trump, was referring to the news that Lovato announced that they now identify as non-binary and as such would be changing their pronouns.

“I was going against the ‘woke thing,’ okay?” Siegel said on Wednesday’s show, according to a recording of the segment uploaded to YouTube. “Against the Demi Lovatos of the world and all that kind of stuff.”

Matt Siegel, the host of the “Matty in the Morning” show on Kiss 108 FM who celebrated the program’s 40th year in January , abruptly went off the air during his show Wednesday after being told to “stop talking” about pop star Demi Lovato’s announcement that they are non-binary.

Siegel went on to say Wednesday that his boss had just called him to tell him to “stop talking about what I’ve been talking about.”

“This is why I got rich, okay?” Siegel said. “Because I told it like it is to my listeners for 40 bleepin’ years. They pulled the plug on me and they said ‘you cannot talk about what you’re talking about.’ ... If I’m left wing and I go anti-Trump, I get in trouble, and today I was anti-wokeness and I can’t do that.”

He added that he’s now barred from being “a funny comic, telling it like it is about what he’s thinking.”

So, Siegel said, he was “ending my portion of the radio show right now. ... I just want to say, I love my listeners ... and it’s been a hell of a run, but I think it’s coming to an end.”

He reiterated that he’s being muzzled by the station. “It’s a joke, the whole binary thing,” he said. “I don’t care what Demi Lovato does. But now we have to worry about ‘you might offend someone.’ ... Basically what they want me to do is to be, you know, a lightweight show.”

He concluded his rant by saying, “they said shut up Matt, stop talking, well, I hope you’re happy because I just stopped talking. Matty out.”

Siegel didn’t immediately return voice and text messages seeking comment; reps for Kiss 108 parent company iHeartMedia also couldn’t immediately be reached.

Siegel told Boston.com in a phone interview after Wednesday’s show that “I’m against her binary thing; I think she’s a troubled woman and a lot of young people are taking her seriously and it bothers me,” stressing that “of course, it’s a comedy show, so I did it in the context of jokes.

“We were having fun with it, and my boss called up and said that I’d crossed the line and they didn’t want me talking about it anymore,” he told Boston.com. “I responded by saying, ‘If I can’t talk about what I’m thinking at this point in my career, I don’t want to be on the radio anymore.’”

However, he also told Boston.com that after talking with his superiors Wednesday, he believes that despite what he said on air in the morning, he’ll remain with the station

Siegel’s departure quickly reverberated across the Internet, with one person tweeting, “Gonna need my Matty in the Morning pals to debrief with me immediately.”

Siegel launched his show in 1981 and said in January during the 40-year celebration that his run had surpassed his initial expectations by a long shot.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I would see this day,” Siegel said in a statement at the time. “I am forever grateful to my wonderful radio team, the great company I work for and the terrific people of Boston.”

Then-Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh in January declared “Matty in the Morning Day” while Governor Charlie Baker issued a citation honoring Siegel, according to a prior statement from the station.

“Good morning everybody, today’s my 40th anniversary and my team’s done all these wonderful things and a lot of nice people have called in, I’m overwhelmed, I love you guys,” Siegel said during the January anniversary show. “Part of being able to do this act, this radio show is me being a wise guy, when you’re kind of a wise guy... you put yourself down... so this is overwhelming and I love you guys.”

