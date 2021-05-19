Rhode Island’s housing market is on fire

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the hardest part of coaching littler leaguers is convincing them to run in a straight line. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 150,737 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 89 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 1.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 9.6 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,703. There were 77 people in the hospital, and 514,975 residents were fully vaccinated.

How crazy is Rhode Island’s housing market right now?

There are only five ZIP codes (out of 74) in the entire state where it would take two or months months to sell off the inventory of homes available, according to new data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. A normal market would be between four and six months of inventory, which means we’re in an extreme seller’s market.

The median sales price on single-family Rhode Island homes in April was at an all-time high of $349,000, and the median price on multi-family homes was $355,000.

If you are house hunting, here’s a look at the five communities with the most homes available — that is, where it might take more than two months to sell the inventory — as of May 10.

Block Island

ZIP: 02807

4.2 months of inventory

North Kingstown

ZIP: 02877

4 months of inventory

Downtown Providence

ZIP: 02903

3.4 months of inventory

Scituate

ZIP: 02815

3 months of inventory

Portsmouth

ZIP: 02872

2.7 months of inventory

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that a nonprofit that works with people fleeing domestic and sexual violence is looking to buy properties to help victims go from shelters into permanent homes. Read more.

⚓ A convicted rapist is accused of targeting and attacking undocumented women in Providence. Read more.

⚓ A new investigative documentary by FRONTLINE, National Public Radio, and American University’s Investigative Reporting Workshop, examines the widening gaps in the healthcare market. One of the hospitals they focus on is Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Read more.

⚓ The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been reviewing a possible scheme to funnel illegal donations to the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Senator Susan Collins on Maine, who defeated East Greenwich native Sara Gideon last year. Read more.

⚓ The University of Rhode Island will require COVID-19 vaccines for all students returning for in-person learning in the fall 2021 semester, the university said Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ Market Basket is opening in Warwick this week. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: Police reform is going to be a major factor in the Boston mayoral race. Read more.

⚓ Trump: The New York attorney general’s office now has a criminal investigation into the Trump organization. Read more.

⚓ Marijuana: Scientists can’t quite figure out why some people can’t get high from edibles. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Why Jayson Tatum’s brilliant performance last night shows that he has risen to the realm of NBA stardom. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age. If you want a shout out on the new Globe Rhode Island Facebook page, send along their Facebook handle as well.

⚓ President Joe Biden is expected to fly into Quonset’s airport today and travel to the US Coast Guard Academy to give his first commencement address.

⚓ American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is traveling to Rhode Island today, and she is scheduled to meet with Governor Dan McKee. Meanwhile, the Providence School Board will meet tonight to discuss Superintendent Harrison Peters’ job performance.

⚓ The House Finance Committee meets today to discuss the proposed budgets for the Office of Veterans’ Services, Department of Environmental Management, and Coastal Resources Management Council.

⚓ The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission meets at 5 p.m. to discuss the potential sale of real estate within the district.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map?

Dan McGowan