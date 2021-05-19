Second man arrested for stabbing in Manchester-by-the-Sea

A second man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a man while trying to collect a debt earlier this month in Manchester-by-the-Sea, according to police.
Jayson Vega-Castro, 21, of Revere, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. by Revere and State Police for the May 9 stabbing that injured a man, Manchester-by-the-Sea police said in a statement.
Vega-Castro was ordered held without bail following his arraignment later Wednesday in Salem District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping, and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt, the statement said.
A dangerousness hearing is set for May 26.
He is the second of three suspects arrested for the May 9 stabbing. At 7:50 p.m. Manchester police responded to School and North streets where they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to Beverly Hospital, the statement said.
On May 10, police arrested Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, for participating in the attack, according to an earlier statement.
At that time, police said they were seeking a third suspect, and the stabbing was not believed to have been a random act, the statement said.
The stabbing remains under active investigation.
