Second man arrested for stabbing in Manchester-by-the-Sea

A second man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a man while trying to collect a debt earlier this month in Manchester-by-the-Sea, according to police.

Jayson Vega-Castro, 21, of Revere, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. by Revere and State Police for the May 9 stabbing that injured a man, Manchester-by-the-Sea police said in a statement.

Vega-Castro was ordered held without bail following his arraignment later Wednesday in Salem District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping, and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt, the statement said.