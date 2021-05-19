fb-pixel Skip to main content
Somerville goes native in new plantings on city-owned land

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated May 19, 2021, 20 minutes ago

Somerville recently set minimum standards for the percentage of native species that will be included in future plantings on its municipal lands.

Under a newly adopted ordinance, native species must constitute 100 percent of new plantings on city-owned land on the Community Path, the Green Line Extension corridor, and riverfront areas; at least 75 percent of new plantings in city parks; and at least 50 percent of street trees and new plantings in areas of rainwater runoff, plazas, streetscapes, and certain other types of city-owned property.

The rules, approved in March, are subject to certain exemptions. Officials said they believe Somerville is the first city in the nation to adopt a policy that sets specific percentage requirements for native species.

Officials noted that plants — and native species in particular ― play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems because they provide food and habitat for native wildlife and pollinators like birds and insects.

