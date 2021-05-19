State education commissioner asks Providence schools superintendent to resign

“After conversations with Governor McKee and community members, yesterday the Commissioner asked Superintendent Harrison Peters for his resignation,” spokesman Victor Morente said.

Peters has been under fire for hiring Olayinka Alege, a Providence school administrator who has been charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot.

PROVIDENCE — After speaking with Governor Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday, state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green asked Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters to resign, a spokesman said Wednesday.

McKee spokeswoman Andrea Palagi said, “As the Governor said yesterday, we must do what is best for the students. Asking for the superintendent’s resignation was the right thing to do.”

On Monday night, members of a state Senate oversight committee grilled Peters about his decision to hire Alege, whom he worked with for more than three years in Florida before deciding to hire him in Providence.

“I thought I knew him,” he said. “But I was wrong. My hiring of Dr. Alege as a network superintendent for Providence Public Schools was an error in judgment. I want to sincerely apologize for any pain or worry this incident has caused students.”

McKee met with Infante-Green on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the situation. “We want to do what’s in the best interest of the students of Providence,” he said.

Senator Louis P. DiPalma, chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics, and Oversight, said, “I think that is absolutely the right decision. On multiple levels, Superintendent Peters showed a lack of judgment. When you have bad judgment and you lose trust, what happens next is people lose confidence in your leadership.”

DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, said Peters withheld key information by not telling the search committee about news reports from 2009 that Alege had been accused of squeezing the toes of multiple boys — a practice referred to as “toe popping” — as an unusual form of punishment.

“He rolled the dice that the past situation of 2009 would not reoccur,” DiPalma said. “What he did as gamble with the lives of Providence Public School District students.”

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza issued a statement Wednesday, saying, “It’s clear Superintendent Peters must resign, and that we need new leadership in the district. This entire situation has been extremely disturbing.”

Also, Elorza said he is “beyond disappointed” by the slow pace of the turnaround of the city school district, which the state took over in 2019 following a scathing report by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

He said the turnaround process is starting to resemble the “failed intervention” in the city of Central Falls.

"We brought in the state with the explicit purpose of radically reforming the (Providence Teachers Union) contract," Elorza said. "But, almost two years later, no progress has been made. Nothing is going to fundamentally change until there is a new contract and that needs to happen ASAP."

















