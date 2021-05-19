A taste of summer: Forecast calls for warm, sunny days

The latest sunsets of the year will happen from June 21 to July 1, when the sun will go down at 8:25 p.m. in Boston, according to Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The sun is now setting after 8 p.m., which means more sun for all to enjoy. And we’re not even at our sunniest yet.

The weather has been dry and warmer than normal in recent days, and the daylight is now stretching into the evening, offering a welcome taste of summer for residents already encouraged by news that the coronavirus pandemic appears to be on the wane.

The longest days will be June 16 to June 24, when, clouds permitting, we will see up to 15 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight, he said.

Leatham said temperatures in the Boston area typically reach the lower 70s by the end of May. June usually starts out in the low 70s, and by the end of the month, temperatures are in the low 80s.

The high temperature in Boston reached 84 degrees Tuesday, and dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures are also on tap for much of the state Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the coast it will be cooler, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. But further inland, temperatures could reach as high as 87 degrees in Springfield and Greenfield on Wednesday, forecasters said.

“We’re warmer than normal for this time of year,” said Leatham.

Friday will be another day of temperatures in the 80s inland and in the 70s, and even 60s, on the coast.

The dry, sunny stretch will likely be interrupted as we head into the weekend.

“Looking at our forecast here for the weekend, there’s going to be hit-or-miss showers, and possibly even a couple rumbles of thunder ... but I wouldn’t call it a washout,” said Leatham.

In the Boston area, Friday night and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm again, with a 50 percent chance of showers and highs reaching the lower 80s.

After Sunday, Leatham said, we should be prepared for a cooldown. Temperatures that are more springlike, in the mid- to upper 60s, are expected early next week.













