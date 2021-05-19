Two men shot in Cambridge

Two men were wounded during a shooting in Cambridge early Wednesday that also resulted in ballistic damage to several vehicles and one building on Cherry Street, police said. It was the second shooting in The Port neighborhood this month.

The victims are both Cambridge residents — one was in his 20s, the second in his 30s — and were taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment of what police believe are non-life threatening injuries, Jeremy Warnick, a police department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.

Police responded to the scene around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday after getting a ShotSpotter activation, police said.