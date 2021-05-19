Walsh knew about Police Commissioner Dennis White’s internal affairs history, Gross says in affidavit

The affidavits came as White prepares for a court hearing Thursday contesting his firing by Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

The allegation by former commissioner William Gross, and echoed in an affidavit filed by White, directly rebuts Walsh’s claim that he was unaware of White’s history, which includes past allegations of domestic violence. Walsh, who is now US Labor Secretary, has maintained that he did not know of White’s past.

Former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh knew of Police Commissioner Dennis White’s internal affairs history , which contained several allegations of domestic violence, when he appointed White earlier this year to lead the department, according to affidavits filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

In his affidavit, Gross stated that the city’s mayor must approve every candidate to the command staff. In 2014, when Gross was the department’s superintendent-in-chief, the No. 2 post on the force behind then-Commissioner William Evans, White was a candidate for promotion to deputy superintendent, which is a command staff post. Gross, in his affidavit, noted that command staff candidates were presented to Walsh, who was briefed on each one and their internal affairs history.

“There is no way anyone is brought onto the command staff without such a briefing to the mayor and approval by the mayor,” said Gross in the affidavit. “The city, including Mayor Walsh, was aware no later than January 2014 of White’s IA [internal affairs] record.”

In White’s affidavit, the commissioner said that while he was on administrative leave he did not hear from Walsh until last Friday, when the Janey administration released a scathing report that outlined more domestic violence allegations. In a footnote in the filing, White wrote that Walsh reached out to him.

“He called to apologize,” White wrote.

Walsh did not immediately respond for comment. However former Police Commissioner William Evans jumped to Walsh’s defense, saying in a phone interview Wednesday evening that he was outraged, “as much as the mayor,” when he heard about White’s history of alleged abuse.

“Under no circumstances did I know about his past nor did the mayor know,” Evans told the Globe.

He said accusations that Walsh was briefed on White’s internal affairs history were “not true.”

Evans, who served as commissioner from January 2014 until August 2018, said he didn’t brief Walsh on White’s internal affairs file when White was up for a command post.

