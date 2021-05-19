Wellesley police chief on anti-idling rule: ‘It’s about saving our planet’

Last August, Wellesley’s Select Board voted to add an anti-idling violation measure to the town’s traffic regulations.

“Look, this isn’t about the money. It’s about saving our planet and clean air,” Pilecki said in the video. “Unnecessary idling contributes to greenhouse gases, which have far-reaching effects on our environment and on our health.”

In an online video, Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki is asking residents to follow a town anti-idling rule as part of a campaign to raise environmental awareness.

In the video, posted to YouTube May 4, Pilecki said people face a $15 fine if they leave their car idling for more than five minutes.

Also, under Massachusetts law, a person also could receive a $100 citation for letting a car idle for more than five minutes, and could face a $500 citation for any second or subsequent offense, he said.

Pilecki asked people “to do the right thing” and shut off their vehicle’s engine when they’re letting their car idle while doing things like sitting in a parking lot or waiting to pick someone up.

“In the process, not only will you be helping to save the planet, you might even save some money,” he said.

