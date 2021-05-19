Biden congratulates graduates at Coast Guard Academy

“You are a really dull class,” Biden said. “Come on, man, is the sun getting to you? I would think you would have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap.”

The president saluted cadets for persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that last year’s class had not been able to hold graduating ceremonies. He also chided them, in jest, for not clapping at a joke he made at the expense of the Navy.

President Biden delivered the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony in New London, Conn., on Wednesday, his first speech at a service academy since becoming president in January.

He went on to praise the class and the Coast Guard, citing its role in safeguarding global trade and responding to the pandemic and to national disasters, like hurricanes and wildfires, exacerbated by climate change.

“All kidding aside, being here today is a victory in and of itself, an important mark in the progress we made to turn the tide of the pandemic, and it’s a testament of the military’s sense of responsibility you already embody,” Biden said. He added that he had no doubt the current class of graduates would “reflect the best of our country and the proudest traditions of our service.”

The president also praised the racial and gender composition of the graduating class, noting that about a third of the graduates were underrepresented minorities and a third were women.

Wednesday’s event was the second time that Biden had addressed the academy’s graduating class. He last gave the keynote address in 2013 as vice president.

A president last addressed the Coast Guard’s graduating class in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump delivered the commencement speech. He used much of his speech to defend himself, telling attendees that no leader in history had been treated more “unfairly” by the news media and Washington elites.

New York Times

Survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre testify on reparations

Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 spoke Wednesday at a hearing about the need for reparations to the Black families whose lives were severely affected after a white mob attacked a prosperous all-Black community.

Several survivors of the tragic event along with the descendants of those who have since died spoke of the need to repay those Americans whose lives were forever changed by the racist actions of many of the town’s white leaders and influencers.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the hearing was to consider whether legal and policy measures could be implemented to compensate Tulsa’s greater Black community.

“The reportedly 5,000- to 10,000-strong mob destroyed many of those businesses, along with the district’s hospitals, churches, and private homes, leaving almost 9,000 Greenwood residents homeless,” he said. “According to a 2001 report issued by an Oklahoma state commission to study the massacre, one credible contemporary source estimated the death toll at 300 people, far higher than the official record made at the time.”

Some experts and activists who testified connected the massacre that occurred 100 years ago to ongoing racism in Tulsa in the context of police brutality against Black people, a lack of affordable housing and gentrification, and the wealth gap between white and Black Oklahomans.

But it was the firsthand experiences of a few survivors that seemed to move those listening the most. Viola Fletcher is one of the lead plaintiffs in a reparations lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma, city of Tulsa and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.

“Two weeks ago I celebrated my 107th birthday,” she said. “Today, I am visiting Washington, D.C., for the first time in my life. And I’m here seeking justice. And I’m asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921.”

The lawsuit argues that Oklahoma and Tulsa are responsible for the massacre that historians claim left 300 Black people dead and 10,000 Black people homeless after Greenwood, an all-Black community, was destroyed.

Fletcher spoke about being awakened in the middle of the night by a white mob and forced to flee her home with her parents and siblings. She recalled seeing dead Black bodies in the streets and buildings burning while planes flew overhead dropping bombs on the community she once called home.

“I have lived through the massacre every day,” Fletcher added. “Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not, and other survivors do not. And our descendants do not.”

Her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, an Army veteran who fought in World War II, spoke about how the massacre left him and his family homeless and was the beginning of a life filled with anti-Black discrimination that lawmakers now have the opportunity to address.

“Even at this age of 100, the Tulsa Race Massacre is a footnote in the history books,” he said. “We are asking for justice for a lifetime of ongoing harm, harm that was caused by the massacre.”

“[Yet] after all these years and after all of our struggles, I still believe in America,” Van Ellis added.

Washington Post

Philadelphia DA wins Democratic nomination

Philadelphia’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, won the Democratic nomination in his reelection campaign Tuesday, easily fending off a challenge from a former prosecutor who had argued that Krasner was making the city less safe.

Voters were unconvinced by that argument. When the Associated Press called the race late Tuesday, Krasner was ahead of his rival, Carlos Vega, by almost 40,000 votes.

Throughout his campaign, Krasner argued that a 40 percent increase in homicides in Philadelphia last year had nothing to do with his progressive policies, pointing to cities with more traditional prosecutors that had experienced similar trends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasner does not prosecute some low-level offenses, such as drug possession and prostitution, and has sought more lenient sentences than his predecessors.

Krasner’s victory, achieved in spite of a sharp increase in gun crime in Philadelphia over the past two years, may indicate that the appeal of progressive prosecutors will hold steady for voters even as public safety becomes a more pressing issue.

New York Times

Biden rehires climate scientist removed by Trump

The Biden administration has reinstalled the director of the federal climate program that produces the US government’s definitive reports on climate change after he was removed by the Trump administration in November.

Michael Kuperberg, the climate scientist who ran the program for six years until he was reassigned, returned on Monday, the White House confirmed.

As the executive director of the US Global Change Research Program, Kuperberg coordinates climate change research across 13 federal agencies and production of the program’s National Climate Assessment, the nation’s most important report on climate change science and its consequences.

Washington Post