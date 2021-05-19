Bobbleheads, T-shirts, and college commencements. Fifteen months in, Fauci has staying power as pandemic superstar

But it was the pandemic that cemented his role as a mainstream celebrity on the left. It all started about a month in when articles began documenting the phenomenon of immunologist turned “heartthrob.” The T-shirts and bobblehead merchandise soon followed.

The 80-year-old Brooklyn native has held the same job as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 — advising seven presidents and becoming well-known for his work on HIV-AIDS research throughout his illustrious career.

During the earliest days of the pandemic, when toilet paper was flying off the shelves and former president Donald Trump was touting the injection of bleach as an effective coronavirus treatment, there quickly emerged a voice of reason many Americans trusted to guide them through the chaos: that of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Advertisement

Fifteen months in, he’s a household name and one of the most recognizable public figures in decades, a status primarily reserved for those featured on the big screen or the playing field. He joins the ranks of other trailblazers like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also widely adored by liberals.

Doughnuts bearing the likeness of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, rested on a plate at Donuts Delite in Rochester, N.Y., in March 2020. Shawn Dowd/Associated Press





The products with Fauci’s face front and center remain everywhere — including fan club stickers, coffee mugs, graphic T-shirts, and even prayer candles. A New York doughnut shop made Fauci the face of one of its doughnuts, while a North Carolina bakery whipped up cupcakes with his likeness.

And lately he’s the hottest ticket around for this year’s college graduations, delivering commencement addresses for schools including Emory College and Vanderbilt University, and receiving honorary degrees from others such as Bowdoin College and UNC-Chapel Hill.

His collegiate influence doesn’t stop there. In the past year, applications to medical schools soared by nearly 20 percent, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Some physicians and admission officers have attributed the unprecedented bump to the so-called “Fauci effect.”

Advertisement

By putting a public face on science and medicine, he may be inspiring a whole new wave of doctors to emerge.

“The idea that some young man or woman may decide to go into medicine because they see what I’m doing, that pleases me as much as anything else,” Fauci told Time Magazine.

A pedestrian wore his mask below on his chin as he walked past a street art depiction of Dr. Anthony Fauci on March 26, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Mary Altaffer

It was announced this past February that Fauci would be the subject of a feature length documentary, set to be directed by Emmy winners John Hoffman and Janet Tobias. The film — simply titled “Fauci” — will be released by National Geographic Documentary Films.

The documentary will chronicle his life and legacy — featuring interviews with those including George W. Bush and Bono — and detail how Fauci, “after a lifetime of public service,” faced his biggest test in going up against the coronavirus crisis.

And while he has his sights set on steering the country out of the pandemic, if he had to choose a star to play him in a film (he once said he’d like to see Brad Pitt take on the role), Fauci this time said it would probably have to be one of the Corleones.

Advertisement

“You know, I don’t know,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “I’m an Italian American, so it would probably have to be Al Pacino or Robert DeNiro.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.