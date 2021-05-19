Six months after losing reelection, Trump has been reduced to a political sideshow. But here’s why it’s an important one

And yet, six and a half months after Donald Trump lost — yes lost — his reelection bid and his tweets and antics have faded from front pages around the country, he and that election are still very much a part of American political life.

To be sure, Trump has been reduced to some version of the sideshow he was before he ran for president. But it is a show nonetheless and an important one, even as large swaths of the American public has turned the page on him. For example, to understand if an infrastructure bill has any chance of passing Congress, one needs to know where Trump stands on the bill because that will say a lot more about whether Republicans will vote for it than anything any member of Congress claims. And this reality has shown no indication of fading anytime soon.

Consider what is happening this week. In Arizona, there is debate among Republicans in the state senate and Republicans dominating the election board in Maricopa County on whether to continue an audit of the 2020 election results there that has failed to produce new information and that some have called “embarrassing.”

In New Hampshire, where Biden won by 7 percentage points, conservatives breathlessly tried to suggest that a small number of votes that didn’t add up to what was expected was the key to unlocking some huge voter fraud ring. The recount in Windham is expected to be finished this week and the main culprit for the earlier discrepancy seems to be a scanner that didn’t process fold lines on the ballot correctly.

In Michigan, a judge on Tuesday rejected one of the last lawsuits calling into question the 2020 election results in that swing state.

Trump has been driving the news out of the Republican Party for at least two weeks straight. There was his feud last week with Liz Cheney, which resulted in the daughter of the former vice president being excised from House leadership in a show of fealty to the former president. Then this week, Republican members of Congress are being pressed to take a stand on whether there should be a formal 9/11-style commission reviewing what led to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Republicans went from being into the idea to protecting Trump, who has issued a statement calling the commission a “trap” by Democrats.

The longest statement by Trump in his post-presidency era, however, came out on Wednesday when he reacted to the news that the New York Attorney General’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, an expansion of the years-long civil probe. Though notably, this news was not front-page worthy for The Boston Globe, New York Times, Washington Post, or Wall Street Journal which put the story elsewhere in their papers on Wednesday.

What all of this means for the future isn’t exactly clear. However, it is obvious that Trump is the main organizing force of the Republican Party and will be until the party nominates someone else for president. It is also clear that Trump likes this role as party kingmaker, given that he has issued statements and endorsements at a rapid clip lately, including on state Republican chair elections.

For those who had hoped Trump would simply fade away in South Florida, that is clearly not happening. So many of Trump’s actions are dominating the lives of his supporters — to whom the GOP is currently beholden.

Though President Biden stomping on the pedal of an electric truck and news about a pop star’s gender identity are currently making the type of waves in the news cycle that Trump once did, make no mistake that what may look like his sideshow remains a driving force in American life.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.