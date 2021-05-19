What we know about the criminal inquiry into the Trump Organization

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office said Tuesday night that its investigation into the Trump Organization is now considered a criminal matter. Officials with former president Donald Trump’s company were made aware of the development.

CNN was the first to report the development.

Here is what we know about the investigation so far — and what it may mean for Trump.

The New York attorney general’s office and the Manhattan district attorney are working alongside one another in the ongoing criminal fraud investigation.

The two offices have been conducting parallel investigations for more than a year. However, the inquiry by the office of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has been a civil one, meaning it could result in a lawsuit or fines. Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., has been conducting a criminal investigation, which could result in charges. His office has been heading a criminal probe into the Trump company and its officers since 2018.

The long-running criminal investigation by Vance has focused on an array of potential financial crimes at the Trump Organization, including tax- and bank-related fraud. In particular, the prosecutors are examining whether Trump’s company inflated the value of his properties to obtain favorable loans and lowered the values to reduce taxes.

Previously, the investigative team under James was pursuing a strictly civil investigation, which remains active and could still result in a lawsuit against the company and its executives. As part of her civil investigation, James’s office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 for records pertaining to Trump’s Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land there into a conservation trust.

James was also looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.

It was not made immediately clear why the two law enforcement agencies are now collaborating.

Vance began looking into Trump and his company in 2018 after former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in connection with paying off an adult film actress who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump. James’s investigation began months later in early 2019.

The attorney general’s notification to the Trump Organization suggested a cooperative relationship has developed between investigators working for James and Vance. But it was not immediately clear why the two law enforcement agencies are now collaborating years into their previously separate investigations. Partnerships between the two New York law enforcement offices are rare. Both officials are Democrats.

In the collaboration, two assistant attorneys general from James’s office are joining the district attorney’s team, sources told the New York Times.

But James’s office will not be conducting its own independent criminal investigation. She is continuing her civil inquiry, which focuses on some of the same strands as the district attorney’s sweeping criminal inquiry. Both probes have focused on whether the Trump Organization — headed by the former president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump during their father’s term in office — downplayed property values for tax benefits while also inflating the value of its assets to obtain favorable bank loans.

The investigation led by Vance has heated up in recent months.

For months, Vance’s office has focused on Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, mounting an aggressive effort to gain his cooperation against Trump and the Trump Organization, sources told the New York Times. As part of that effort, the district attorney has subpoenaed records from Weisselberg’s bank and the private school in Manhattan that his grandchildren have attended.

His office obtained eight years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns along with related attachments in February — but only after Trump aggressively fought the effort, resulting in a long-running legal battle that twice reached the US Supreme Court. Trump, breaking with tradition among sitting presidents, had refused to release his tax records to the public as his predecessors did. Vance’s team is in the process of evaluating those documents and other records obtained over the course of years.

Attorneys for the Trump organization were recently notified of the investigation by James’s office.

The notice from James’s office was sent in late April to attorneys for the Trump Organization. It suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing, a source told the Washington Post.

The same source said the district attorney was not specifically mentioned in James’s letter to Trump’s company.

Trump and his representatives have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, saying the investigations are baseless and politically motivated.

James’s decision to join the criminal inquiry into the Trump Organization appears to have increased the legal risk that Trump now faces in New York.

The parallel investigations run by James and Vance have already delved more deeply into Trump’s finances than any law enforcement authorities have previously.

Before, the danger posed by James’s investigation seemed to be merely financial — the kind of lawsuit that Trump had faced from New York attorneys general before, over his Trump University and his charity. Those cost him money, but didn’t threaten his liberty.

Now, however, James could also seek criminal penalties. And she appears to be cooperating with Vance’s office, a move that could allow the two wide-ranging investigations to share data.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.