Corporate donors will go on doing their thing — unless we halt them

Updated May 19, 2021, 6 minutes ago
The Supreme Court as seen on April 18.
The Supreme Court as seen on April 18.STEFANI REYNOLDS/NYT

According to the Globe, corporations should stand up for democracy by truly ending their support for politicians who support Donald Trump in his refusal to accept the 2020 election results (“Corporate donors, lifeblood of the Republican Party, ought to stand up for democracy,” Editorial, May 14).

But why blame corporations for playing by the rules? It is we the people who should stand up for democracy by amending the Constitution to overturn antidemocratic Supreme Court decisions, such as Citizens United v. FEC, that have opened the floodgates to the corrupting influence of big money in politics. Until we do, we’ll have only ourselves to blame for allowing our country to turn into a corporatocracy.

Paul Lauenstein

Sharon

