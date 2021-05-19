Easing of COVID rules is a welcome relief, but pandemic isn’t over

The reporting of the dropping of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as of May 29 is a welcome relief (“An early end to COVID rules,” Page A1, May 18). We see many hopeful signs of a light at the end of the tunnel. However, casualties and deaths from the pandemic remind us that only through continued vigorous testing and vaccination will we actually put an end to this pandemic. Through the summer months, many of our unvaccinated young people will still be vulnerable to residual COVID-19 infections. The hope is that Governor Baker and state officials will continue to prosecute this war that is still ongoing.

Daniel Price