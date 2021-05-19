Boston University softball is 36-2 and hoping to make some noise in NCAA tournament

“They don’t know much about us, so we’re trying to use that as an advantage and make sure that no one underestimates BU,” said sophomore infielder Caitlin Coker. “I wouldn’t necessarily say we’re an underdog, but I definitely think that people tend to overlook us.”

But the 36-2 Terriers don’t seem to mind. And they’re eager to make sure college softball fans hear about them before they return to Boston.

The Boston University softball team enters the NCAA tournament as a lesser-known entity than the other teams in the Stillwater Regional, like Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.

BU wrapped up its third consecutive Patriot League regular-season title and followed it up with a third -straight conference tournament win. The Terriers, in their 11th NCAA tournament appearance, earned the 3-seed for the second time in program history.

Advertisement

They’ll face second-seeded Mississippi State (33-23) Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN3), in the first meeting between the program in more than 20 years.

The Terriers, who last won a tournament game in 2014, are determined to make this run last longer. They enter the NCAA tournament with the nation’s second-longest win streak at 18 games, and believe they’re hitting their stride at just the right time.

“It feels amazing,” senior ace Ali DuBois said. “I can’t believe it’s finally here. We’ve been waiting two years for this.”

Ali DuBois is 25-0 with a 0.89 ERA this season. Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics

It means even more considering last season.

Before COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season, something special was brewing for the Terriers, who were 14-8. Head coach Ashley Waters called it “devastating,” but said it made players appreciate each other — and playing together — even more.

“We realized not to take anything for granted,” said Waters, who is in her sixth season at BU. “... We didn’t get to finish it, so we wanted to prove that it wasn’t a fluke and that’s really who we are.”

Advertisement

The Terriers viewed the 2021 season as a chance at redemption, despite the massive changes they faced.

Firstly, they only competed against schools in the Northeast to reduce travel. Flying to Oklahoma will be the team’s first trip on a plane in more than a year. And an impressive 36-2 record might not tell the full story, as they had less choice in the difficulty of their competition.

That’s why the infielder Coker, who is lighting it up at the plate (.410 batting average) and on the basepaths (17-for-17 on stolen bases) is excited to watch her team prove they belong among the elite.

“We’re very proud of what we’re capable of,” Coker said. “Nothing is impossible. We have a shot in every game, and we’re looking to win every game we play, no matter who we’re up against. We think we have a pretty good shot at this Regional.”

Caitlin Coker is hitting .410 on the season for the Terriers. Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics

One main reason why is the sterling pitching of DuBois, who has a 25-0 record and 0.89 ERA on the year. The right-hander doesn’t necessarily overpower hitters, but she’s crafty and is capable of keeping them guessing and off-balance. Coker calls it a “kill mentality” and said DuBois continues to “drop everybody’s jaws” when she hits the mound.

DuBois, for her part, thinks the team is peaking at the right time, coming off a smothering performance in the Patriot League Tournament, with a 9-2 win over Lehigh in the final.

Advertisement

“Having your eyes on that Regional goal, it’s crazy what it can do,” DuBois said. “We’ve been grinding for this for so long. I think everyone really wants to make the most of it.”