Scouting the Nets: How the Celtics match up in the playoffs against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden

“We know that challenge,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Those guys are the best of the best. Going into that as a fan — a general fan of the NBA — I have a hard time seeing them lose. So we’re going to have to play great, we’re going to have to play great together, and be really sound on both ends of the floor.”

Brooklyn finished second in the conference but it is the heavy favorite to win the NBA title in July.

The good vibes from the Celtics’ comfortable 118-100 play-in win over the Wizards Tuesday did not linger for long. The victory clinched the No. 7 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, and the No. 7 seed is rewarded with a first-round matchup against the Nets.

The Nets have a trio of superstars as good as any that has been assembled. The primary issue is that Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have not won anything important yet. And, for that matter, they’ve hardly even played together.

The three All-Stars have played in the same game just eight times this season. And when they took the floor in last week’s win over the Bulls, it was their first game together since Feb. 13.

Even when condensed to duos, their lack of opportunity has been glaring. No two-player combination has played together more than 19 games this year. But this team went 48-24 anyway, and now it is mostly healthy.

“Every possession counts,” Celtics center Tristan Thompson said. “So whether it’s James iso-ing to a step-back when he has the ball in his right hand, or Kyrie iso-ing to the side-step from the right wing, or Kevin when it’s in his left hand for the pull-up, or right hand to the drive, you’ve got to know that stuff going into the game, because those little possessions can determine the game.”

The Celtics’ task would be massive even if they were at full strength, but they are not, so it’s unclear whether a series win is even possible. All-Star forward Jaylen Brown is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist. Also, center Robert Williams continues to battle a nagging turf toe injury.

Williams returned Tuesday after missing five of the last six games, but his mobility was clearly hampered. He aggravated the injury late in the first half and played just over a minute in the second before sitting out the rest of the game.

Robert Williams missed nearly all of the second half on Tuesday. Maddie Malhotra/Getty

But the Celtics will move forward with whoever is available and try to figure out how to stop this offensive juggernaut.

During the regular season, the Nets averaged 117.3 points per 100 possessions, the best offensive rating in the league. The fact that they put up such an impressive number despite the constant absences of their three stars is evidence of their other weapons.

Harden and Irving are as dangerous getting to the rim as any players in the NBA, and Brooklyn has surrounded them with potent shooters who spot up and wait for passes to be sprayed in their direction.

Joe Harris connected on a blistering 47.5 percent of his 3-pointers, best in the league. Landry Shamet shot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc and found his rhythm in the second half of the year.

The Nets had a sparkling 61 percent true-shooting mark, a metric that factors in 3-pointers and free throws. That was the best in the NBA, ahead of the second-place Clippers by 1.1 percentage points.

Make no mistake, though, Brooklyn still does most of its work in one-on-one situations. The Nets ran isolation sets on 9.9 percent of their plays, second most in the league. That approach makes sense when a team has three dominant one-on-one players, and it worked. Brooklyn shot 44.9 percent on these plays, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Celtics’ defensive scheme, which puts a heavy emphasis on switching screens, will be tested, and the Nets will look to exploit any matchup they can find. That could create challenges for players such as Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard, who became a target of opposing offenses often this season.

But the Celtics have to hope that the Nets’ isolation approach bogs down their offense a bit. The roles were more obvious when one or two of the three stars were out, but perhaps there will be some frustration when there aren’t as many shots to go around.

If there is a weakness on this Nets team, it is in the post.

The Nets ran post-up plays on just 2.4 percent of their actions this year, second fewest in the NBA. They traded talented young center Jarrett Allen in the Harden deal. Blake Griffin has been starting at center, but at this point in his career he is more of a facilitator than the above-the-rim menace he once was.

The Nets allowed 15.3 second-chance points per game, tied for most in the league. And that weakness plays into one of Boston’s strengths: The Celtics gathered offensive rebounds on 28.9 percent of their missed shots, third most in the NBA.

Thompson is an effective offensive rebounder, but Williams’s combination of rebounding and athleticism will make his health even more critical.

“We know how good of a team they are,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “Everybody knows the guys that they have over there. But I’m excited to get this opportunity.”

