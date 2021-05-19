Concord-Carlisle’s Gabrielle Mirak draws on her experiences as a leader

Mirak, the only captain for the 15th-ranked Patriots, is, at 18, the oldest of four girls. In many ways, getting everyone on the same page on the field parallels wrangling her three younger sisters, Audrey (16), Eliza (14), and Scarlett (12).

As she steps into a leadership role for the Concord-Carlisle girls’ lacrosse team, Gabrielle Mirak knows what it’s like to guide a younger group of girls and help them reach their potential.

“People listen a lot more on the lacrosse field than your 12-year-old sister,” Mirak said.

A senior midfielder and draw control specialist, Mirak is committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Army West Point. She prides herself on living a disciplined, structured life, while also serving as an outlet for her teammates when they need a lift.

Mirak made varsity as a freshman, then had 61 goals, 69 draw controls, and 70 ground balls as a sophomore. After a junior season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has 10 goals, four assists, 24 draw controls, and 12 ground balls through four games this spring.

Concord-Carlisle coach Erin Cash appreciates senior Gabrielle Mirak as a role model. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Concord-Carlisle coach Erin Cash said Mirak has a great pulse on how everyone is doing and is always brainstorming ways to brighten the day of those around her.

“She’s very motherly, in a very positive, active way,” said Cash, whose Patriots are 2-2. “She’s not doting. She’s very proactive with how she leads and how she treats her teammates.”

While the Concord resident thrives as a leader, she’s also a catalyst as a player. Soccer was her first love as a kid, but she switched to lacrosse in third grade and decided in eighth grade that she wanted to try to play in college.

She joined Revolution Lacrosse in fall 2019, where she worked diligently with a Meg Reddy, a draw control specialist. Reddy, who played at UMass and coached at the University of New Hampshire, called Mirak one of the top draw specialists in New England.

Reddy said the 5-foot-9-inch Mirak has every skill necessary, but she doesn’t settle or get complacent despite her natural ability. Mirak often calls Reddy before games and asks her what she can do better than she did last time.

“We have a very open relationship in that regard,” Reddy said. “She’s super dedicated, always hard-working, and wants to get the job done.”

Draw control is the specialty of Concord-Carlisle senior Gabrielle Mirak (right), who earned possession against Waltham's Julia Guden during Tuesday's matchup. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Cash said that when Mirak runs off the field during a game, she frequently approaches her and asks how she can improve. She doesn’t dwell on what she didn’t do, instead deliberately choosing to focus on what’s still to come.

That kind of composure and determination rubs off on the rest of the team. When her sister Audrey, a junior, and the rest of the Patriots see her giving it her all, they feel more compelled to do the same and work tirelessly.

Mirak said she always prefers to be busy and doing something rather than sitting idly at home. When she’s not running from one activity to the next, she gets antsy and doesn’t know what to do with herself.

She believes the regimented lifestyle at West Point will suit her well and help her reach her potential. The academy wasn’t on her radar initially, but she visited twice and loved it both times. Mirak said she’s looking forward to having a unique college experience that differs from what most of her peers will do.

“West Point is a place where you have to stay on top of your academics and athletics or you won’t succeed,” Mirak said. “I think that’s something that will be a huge motivator for me.”

But first, the Patriots have unfinished business in the Dual County League and beyond. After two tough losses to rival Lincoln-Sudbury early in the year, they’re eager to trend in the right direction for when they potentially get another crack at the Warriors and ultimately enter the MIAA tournament.

Cash knows that as they do so, Mirak will be at the crux of the surge, making everyone around her better with her unique blend of relentlessness and compassion. She said her selflessness and desire to prioritize what’s best for the team meshes perfectly with the West Point mentality.

“I’ve been coaching for over 20 years,” Cash said. “When I look at kids and think about my own — I have three young girls — I think to myself, I’m so happy that they have role models like this kid to look at. Gabby is definitely one of those kids that I’m so happy that my kids have gotten a chance to watch, and know, and interact with, because she’s a special kid.”

Concord-Carlisle's Gabrielle Mirak (left) works on her faceoff technique against teammate Lydia Karle before a recent game. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Quick sticks

▪ With a 13-11 Middlesex League win over Belmont, Winchester celebrated its 400th victory as a program — the same win total for 27-year head coach Suzanne Ontso.

“It was lovely to share 400 [with the team],” Ontso said. “I’d like to share many more this year.”

Though she served as the junior varsity coach in her first year at Winchester, the varsity team was winless in its inaugural season. Since her debut, Winchester has reached the state final nine times, capturing the Division 2 title in 2008.

“Our goal is always a state final,” Ontso said. “That’s always our angle, and I think for the girls, they always see the bigger picture, so the little milestones along the way are awesome for individuals, but it’s a team sport, so we’re focused on first a league [championship], then state tournament.”

Suzanne Ontso has 400 career victories in her 27 seasons as Winchester coach. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

▪ In a Hockomock clash, Foxborough (4-1) rocketed out to a 13-0 halftime lead over Attleboro (0-5) before tacking on five more scores in the second half and taking home a dominant 18-1 win. Lily Vey and Mya Waryas each recorded three goals in the win. The game marked the third time this season in which the Warriors have scored 18 or more goals and held their opponents to single digits.

▪ With a nail-biting 9-8 Merrimack Valley win over Dracut on Thursday, Haverhill picked up its first victory in nearly three years. The Hillies’ last win came on May 30, 2018.

Correspondent Emma Healy contributed to this story.