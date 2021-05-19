Craig Smith, Bruins wrap up huge double-overtime victory in Game 3

But this was the first one to go beyond the first extra period.

Of course this one was going to overtime. Tight and tense, the Bruins and Capitals played to a 60-minute draw for the third consecutive game. It was tied, 2-2, neither team hurting each other for a rash of power plays (both 1 for 5 in regulation).

Craig Smith scored at 5:48 of the second overtime and the Bruins took command of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 3-2 victory in Wednesday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ only power play goal couldn’t have come at a better time. With nine minutes left in the third, Charlie McAvoy drew a high stick in the neutral zone. On their previous four tries, the Bruins’ power play had seven shot attempts, three scoring chances, and no goals.

Advertisement

The next one: count it.

Brad Marchand whiffed on the first pitch, a doorstep chance that went right through his skates. On the second pitch, he tied the game. Marchand swung and connected with a chest-high puck, knocking it past Ilya Samsonov at 11:32.

On both those plays, Patrice Bergeron redirected the pass to his linemate, perfectly playing the bumper position with his skates, stick and smarts.

The Capitals nearly ended it in regulation. Nicklas Backstrom hit the post with 4:39 left in the third. Tom Wilson rattled the crossbar with 1:14 to go. Marchand broke loose down the left wing in the dying seconds, but Dmitry Orlov caught him.

It was a poor third for the Bruins, despite their tying goal. They were outshot, 8-0, at 5 on 5. Through 60 minutes, the Bergeron line had a 7-4 shots edge. The other three lines were underwater (12-4). Part of that was a breakout that struggled to put the puck in advantageous spots. It wasn’t just defensemen, either: Charlie Coyle’s pass to the middle, muffed by David Pastrnak in traffic, let Nic Dowd score on redirect with 1:45 left in the second.

Advertisement

The Bruins dominated the first overtime, outshooting the Capitals 17-5, but couldn’t crack Samsonov, who was making his first start in the series and first appearance since May 1.

Game 4 is Friday night at TD Garden.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Bruins trailed 2-1 after two periods of a game in which the top line pulled its weight (outshooting the Caps, 7-3) and the other three lines didn’t get as much (outshot by a combined 7-3 margin, though the second line scored a goal). It was also a parade to the penalty box. Neither team could capitalize on three first-period power plays, but the Caps struck in the second to open the scoring.

▪ At 6:56 of a scoreless second, Marchand, clearly under a microscope for his post-whistle activity, was tagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after tapping Brenden Dillon with his stick as the refs had them separated. Alex Ovechkin, who had several chances on prior PPs but couldn’t get a dish in his wheelhouse, tapped in a doorstep feed at 8:21. Ovechkin stopped at his bench and spread his arms wide, soaking it in. But the lead didn’t last.

▪ That’s because Taylor Hall is quite talented. Fifty-four seconds after Ovechkin’s strike, Hall tied it with a gorgeous finish. Skating right to left across the crease, he took a backhand feed from Craig Smith, spun around while putting a deft touch on it, then tucked it over Samsonov’s shoulder at 9:17.

Advertisement

▪ And then: a turnover, a tip, a 2-1 Capitals lead late in the second. A careless outlet by Coyle, right to the middle of the ice. A fumble by Pastrnak, who couldn’t handle the pass at the blue line. And a goal for the Washington fourth line, its fourth in three games. It was Dowd, who had one goal in 15 playoff games entering this series. He scored his second against the Bruins, tipping a pass from Garnet Hathaway at 18:15.

▪ That was the sixth of eight Washington goals this series that went in off a deflection of some kind. The Bruins did a good job getting in the way of pucks, but couldn’t stop that quick-strike play.

▪ The Bruins’ power play, 0 for 3 through 40 minutes, had several bids. With Pastrnak locked down in the circle, the Bruins successfully worked the high tip to Bergeron in the slot. Samsonov (20 saves through two, including six shorthanded saves in the first) kept them out. The Bruins squandered 55 seconds of a 5 on 3. Just 8:43 of the first period was played at even strength, which meant big early minutes for Bergeron, Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, all of whom play both special teams.

▪ The PK, sent to work because of earned stick fouls and freebies (Marchand’s extracurriculars, a too many men call), shined. Marchand had a shorthanded bid in the first, forcing Samsonov to blocker away a turnaround.

Advertisement

▪ Stuff the refs didn’t call: Tuukka Rask got mad enough to throw blocker jabs at Hathaway, after the chippy Capitals forward knocked off his helmet with a drive to the net. Rask jammed his blocker four times into a prone Hathaway, as Connor Clifton and Kevan Miller came to his aid.

▪ Fans got on Wilson early, with expletive-fueled chants from the upper level. They booed the Capitals bad guy every time he touched the puck, and cheered when McAvoy flattened him on a reverse hit in the first. Wilson got in a laugh, chirping McAvoy a few feet away after Hathaway spilled McAvoy between the benches.

▪ Zdeno Chara’s slashing penalty drew a cheer from a Boston crowd for the first time since the spring of 2006, when he was with Ottawa. Chris Wagner went after him in the second period, and bounced off. Early on in the middle frame, Chara watched a scrum in front of Boston’s net like a father monitoring his sons brawling in the backyard. Don’t make dad step in.

▪ Best chance that didn’t happen: in the first, Pastrnak was all alone at mid-ice, and would have been 1 on 1 with Chara as the Capitals were changing. Bergeron noticed, sending a hard rim from behind the goal. But Pastrnak didn’t see the pass, which went for icing.