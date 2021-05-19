EMass girls’ lacrosse: Chelmsford’s Leah Green headlines Players of the Week

Emma Flynn, Masconomet — The senior attacker netted five goals and tacked on four draw controls and an assist in Saturday’s 19-4 Northeastern win over Marblehead. Two days later, she added four goals in a win over Peabody.

Leah Green, Chelmsford — In back-to-back games against Central Catholic, Green tallied five goals Thursday (18-10 win) and four more Friday (12-9 victory). The senior attacker and captain then added two goals in a win over Tewksbury, as the Lions extended their season-opening win streak to six games.

Lauryn Hanafin, Austin Prep — The junior goaltender made five saves in a 17-0 victory over St. Mary’s. Hanafin, also an All-Scholastic hockey player, has held all four of Austin Prep’s opponents this season to single-digit scoring.