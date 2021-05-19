Five-run first inning helps Red Sox top Blue Jays, extend AL East lead

With Rogers Centre in Toronto unavailable because of coronavirus protocols, the Jays stayed at their spring training ballpark for the first two months of the season. As is typical of smaller parks on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the wind plays a major factor in the game.

A day after they were shut out by the Toronto Blue Jays, many of the Sox hitters spent batting practice adjusting their swings trying to take advantage — or, in some cases, avoid — the gusty wind that blows from left to right at TD Ballpark.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Red Sox learned to play the wind at a new course on Wednesday night.

The first-place Sox made it work for them by scoring five runs on six hits in the first inning. That led to a 7-3 victory.

Kiké Hernández led the game off with a low line-drive single to left field. Then Alex Verdugo launched a pitch that caught a gust and landed on the roof of the home clubhouse far beyond the fence in right.

Then J.D. Martinez homered the same way.

“It was a good approach,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Overall, offensively, it was a good night.

“You don’t make excuses, right? You’ve got to play where they tell you to play.”

The Sox finished with 13 hits, four of them home runs.

Garrett Richards pitched into the seventh inning for the win before a crowd of 1,581 that included many Sox fans.

Garrett Richards allowed two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday night. Mike Carlson/Associated Press

For the first time since Aug. 7, 2005, the Sox opened the game with five consecutive hits.

It was Tony Graffanino, Edgar Renteria, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and Kevin Millar in 2005 before the immortal Roberto Petagine finally made an out against Minnesota’s Joe Mays in a game the Sox went on to win, 11-7.

Cora started at third base in that game and was 0 for 4.

This time it was Hernández, Verdugo, Martinez, Xander Bogaerts (single), and Rafael Devers (RBI double) off Ross Stripling.

Christian Vazquez then put the ball in play on an 0-and-2 count, driving in Bogaerts from third with a groundout to second base.

“That was a big at-bat that people don’t realize how important it was” Cora said.

Bobby Dalbec added an RBI double as the Sox built a lead that held up. The six hits in the first were one more than the Sox had in the entire game on Tuesday, snapping a 13-inning scoreless streak.

The Sox sent nine men to the plate in the inning as Stripling threw 27 pitches.

Hernández then led off the second with a home run that sliced through the wind and easily cleared the fence in left field.

“Getting a five-run lead in the first inning makes things a little bit easier,” said Hernández, who finished 3 for 5 in his second game back from the injured list.

Stripling (0-3) lasted only 3 2/3 innings.

The bountiful run support should have made it an easy night for Richards. He allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings, throwing a season-high 99 pitches. But it wasn’t that simple.

Richards allowed seven hits, walked four, and threw two wild pitches.

“Today wasn’t great in my eyes,” Richards said.

The Jays grounded into three double plays and were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position with Richards on the mound.

Red Sox second baseman Marwin Gonzalez executes one of three double plays Wednesday night against the Jays. Mike Carlson/Associated Press

Richards struck out the first two hitters in the seventh before Reese McGuire singled. Garrett Whitlock replaced him and allowed a home run to Marcus Semien that cut the lead to 6-3.

Richards (4-2) dropped his earned run average to 3.72. He is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA over the last five starts following adjustments to improve his delivery.

The Sox got a run back when Vázquez homered to left center off Jeremy Beasley in the eighth. It was his third of the season, the first since April 7.

The Sox are 13-6 on the road, the best record in the majors by percentage.

“We’ve got a very good team,” Richards said. “A lot of us have been saying that since the beginning, even in spring training when everybody kind of had us [written] off or, hey, we’re not going to be that good.

“Before I even signed here I looked at the roster. That was a no-brainer for me. This is a great team. We’ve jelled really well together.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.