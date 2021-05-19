Game 44: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After dropping the series opener Tuesday night, the Red Sox will be back at it tonight as they try to hold on to first place in the AL East. Toronto’s win pulled them to within a ½ game of the Red Sox.
Garrett Richards will be on the mound for the Red Sox, where he’ll try to quell a Blue Jays lineup that belted 18 hits in Tuesday’s win.
Lineups
RED SOX (25-18): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (3-2, 3.89 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (23-17): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (0-2, 5.91 ERA)
Time: 7:37 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Stripling: Bogaerts 1-4, Chavis 1-2, Cordero 1-5, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-4, Martinez 0-4, Renfroe 2-8, Verdugo 0-3, Vázquez 1-3
Blue Jays vs. Richards: Bichette 1-2, Biggio 0-1, Grichuk 0-3, Guerrero Jr. 2-2, Gurriel Jr. 0-1, Hernández 1-3, Jansen 0-1, Semien 3-15, Tellez 0-3
Stat of the day: The Blue Jays have won 16 of their past 23 games to move six games above .500 for the first time this season.
Notes: Richards is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against Toronto … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .329/.445/.615 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs … Stripling is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA in three career appearances against the Red Sox.
