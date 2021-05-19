fb-pixel Skip to main content

Jonquel Jones’s double-double leads Sun past Fever in WNBA

By Associated PressUpdated May 19, 2021, 26 minutes ago
DiJonai Carrington (left) of the Sun puts it into overdrive against Indiana's Kysre Gondrezick.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Indiana Fever, 88-67, Wednesday night.

Connecticut broke it open in the second quarter, starting on a 22-6 spurt, capped by a 13-0 run, for a 48-26 lead with 3:15 remaining before halftime. Brionna Jones led four Sun players in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She scored 14 of her points in the first half when Connecticut had 18 assists on 21 field goals and shot 60.6 percent from the field to build a 50-33 lead. Indiana was 12 of 34 (36.4 percent).

DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (3-0). Jasmine Thomas made her season debut after clearing COVID-19 protocols, and scored 8 points.

Connecticut shot 55.2 percent from the field with 29 assists on 37 made baskets.

Danielle Robinson scored 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 for Indiana (0-3). Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, scored 5 points in 16 minutes.


