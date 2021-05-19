Lee Evans, record-setting sprinter, dead at 74

Lee Evans , the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday at Lagos, Nigeria. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed Evans’s death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’s family had started a fund-raiser with hopes of bringing him back to the United States from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos , were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand. In later interviews, Evans said an official warned him not do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations.

There was no need for a goal-scoring goalkeeper this time. Liverpool’s latest win in the Premier League — 3-0 at Burnley — was far more routine than the one secured by goalkeeper Alisson’s sensational stoppage-time header at the weekend. It was no less vital, though. Liverpool will head into Sunday’s final round back in the top four, if only on goal difference, as last season’s runaway champions look to clinch qualification for the Champions League — a possibility that looked so unlikely a month ago. With two qualifying spots up for grabs to join Manchester City and Manchester United, Chelsea is in third place on 67 points, one more than both Liverpool and fifth-place Leicester. Liverpool has a superior goal difference to Leicester of four, so any kind of victory over Crystal Palace should be enough for Jurgen Klopp’s team to finish in the top four. Leicester closes the season at home to Tottenham and will need to pile up the goals if Chelsea and Liverpool win. Chelsea is away to Aston Villa.

Colleges

Duke’s Nina King is third Black woman AD in Power Five

Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school’s next athletic director. King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletic director in the Power Five conferences, joining Carla Williams at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference school Virginia and Candice Lee at Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference. She will also be the first woman to serve as Duke’s athletic director, officially taking over Sept. 1 after the retirement of Kevin White.

SEC to give member schools $23m each to offset COVID

The Southeastern Conference has given its 14 member schools $23 million each to help offset the financial impact of COVID-19 on their athletic programs. The SEC said it plans to use future conference revenues from increased media rights fees to pay for the one-time supplement to the 2020-21 fiscal year payouts … South Carolina is opening to full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium next football season … The NCAA will let local authorities decide whether there will be limits on attendance at venues for the national baseball and softball tournaments. The softball tournament starts Friday; baseball regionals begin June 4.

MMA

Bellator at Mohegan Sun to have fans for fight card

Bellator will allow fans for the June 11 MMA card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Bellator will have fans for a domestic card for the first time since March of last year when Douglas Lima fights Yaroslav Amosov in the main event for the welterweight championship. Bellator said fans also will be allowed for the June 25 card, also at Mohegan Sun. Both events will be televised on Showtime.

Auto racing

Danica Patrick to drive pace car at Indy 500

Danica Patrick will be on the track at the Indianapolis 500, at the front of the field once again. Patrick was announced as the pace car driver for IndyCar’s marquee event. She will drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field to green on May 30. It will be the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Tennis

Swiss teenager wins again at Geneva

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics, 7-5, 6-4, in the second round of the Geneva Open. Stricker, the French Open junior champion, beat a top-50 opponent for the second straight day in his ATP tournament debut. The 419th-ranked lefthander got a wild-card entry to his home event.



