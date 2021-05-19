Local hockey star Meghan Duggan joins New Jersey Devils as manager of player development

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Meghan has joined our Player Development Department,” said Devils’ executive vice president/general manager Tom Fitzgerald. “As our group has evolved over the past few years to include as much about off-ice as on-ice for development, we believe Meghan will be perfect for this position.”

The Danvers native captained Team USA to the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang and was a member of the US Women’s National Team program for more than a decade before announcing her retirement last October .

Three-time Olympian Meghan Duggan is joining the New Jersey Devils in the newly created role of manager, player development in the organization’s hockey operations department.

In her new role, Duggan, 33, will coordinate with development coaches and management on the design, improvement and execution of progress plans for all players within the organization. She will also join the Devils’ staff in on-ice development throughout the year.

Duggan joins former U.S. teammates Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in NHL coaching or management jobs.

Coyne Schofield joined Chicago in November as player development coach, Granato is a pro scout for Seattle, and Goyette this week joined Toronto as director of player development when Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director in that department.

Duggan, who played at Cushing Academy before continuing her career at Wisconsin, captained Team USA on 10 occasions: twice in the Olympics (2014, 2018), three times in the world championships (2015, 2016, 2017), and five times at the Four Nations Cup (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017).

“Her successful track record as a teammate, leader, captain and driver of initiatives will be resources to all players in our organization,” said Fitzgerald. “We look forward to her utilizing her perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their potential.”

