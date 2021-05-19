Once a roster doubt, Nick Pivetta has become the best arm in the Red Sox’ rotation

The Sox are 7-1 in his starts with Pivetta going 5-0 with a 3.16 earned run average. He has worked at least five innings in all but one start and allowed three or fewer earned runs seven times.

It’s righthander Nick Pivetta , who had to earn a spot in spring training but has been a standout since.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Red Sox will send their best starter to the mound on Thursday night in the final game of their series against the Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old Pivetta was 2-0 in two starts at the end of last season. But he’s improved his mix of pitches this season, using his slider effectively.

“Obviously what he did last year was eye-opening. But the way he’s doing it this year is a lot different and his stuff is a lot better than last year,” manager Alex Cora said Wednesday.

Earlier this season, the Sox considered splitting up Nate Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez to lessen the potential load on their relievers. But Pivetta and Garrett Richards have pitched well enough to table that idea.

“Now it’s like, ‘OK, we’ll keep it like this.’ I think what Nick has done is give us balance. His stuff is a lot better than what I thought,” Cora said.

Pivetta was 19-30 with a 5.50 ERA over parts of four seasons with the Phillies. He’s 7-0 with a 2.91 ERA in 10 starts for the Sox.

“I don’t want to say he’s on a mission or trying to prove people wrong. But he wants to show that he belongs,” Cora said.

Cora got a feel for how emotional Pivetta can be when he came off the field during a spring training game pumped up about a strikeout.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” the manager said. “You work hard to get to this point. He cares about winning. He cares about giving us a chance to win. He’s into it.”

Santana soon?

The Sox appear likely to add utility player Danny Santana to the roster in the next day or two. The 30-year-old switch hitter played in his eighth minor league game on Wednesday, starting at DH for Triple A Worcester, and is physically ready to return.

Santana had shoulder surgery last year and was sidelined with an infected right foot in spring training after being signed to a minor league contract.

With three interleague games coming up in Philadelphia, Santana would be particularly useful given his defensive versatility. He has played first, second, third, short, center, and left while in the minors this season.

“He’s done a good job and we can’t hide that,” Cora said. “He’s a guy that we’ve liked.”

Santana’s addition would require both a 26-man roster and 40-man roster move.

As Santana moves closer to the roster, infielder Christian Arroyo took batting practice with Worcester and is getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

Arroyo has not played since May 6 when he was hit on the left hand by a pitch for the second time in 12 days and came away with a deep bruise that left him unable to grip the bat.

“He’s in a good place,” said Cora, who texted with Arroyo on Wednesday. “He feels good right now.”

Lat strain for Bazardo

Righthanded reliever Eduard Bazardo, who has pitched in two games for the Sox, left Tuesday’s game at Worcester with what the team is calling a lat strain.

Bazardo entered the game in the ninth inning and threw five pitches before coming out. The Sox are still working to determine the severity of the injury.

As one of three WooSox relievers on the 40-man roster [along with righthanders Colten Brewer and Brandon Brennan], Bazardo was a primary source of bullpen depth, given the quality of his pitch mix and the team’s ability to shuttle him between Triple A and the majors.

Also on Tuesday, Double A righthander Thaddeus Ward, who was ranked the No. 10 Red Sox prospect by Baseball America entering this season, was placed on the seven-day injured list with a right elbow strain. As with Bazardo, the Sox are still working to determine the extent of his injury.

Two Triple A starters — righthanders Tanner Houck (sore flexor muscle) and Connor Seabold (elbow inflammation) — remain on the injured list. Both are now throwing as they continue to rehab what were considered relatively minor injuries.

Hope springs eternal

Eduardo Rodriguez and Martín Pérez were on the field working on their base running before batting practice. Pérez is the scheduled starter in Philadelphia on Friday and Rodriguez on Sunday, which means they will have to hit. Pérez is 1 for 23 with 19 strikeouts in his career and Rodriguez 0 for 20 with 10 strikeouts. Perez jokingly practiced the team ritual of waving at the dugout from second base after a double while Rodriguez determinedly chugged from second to the plate … The Sox promoted lefthander Rio Gomez to Double A Portland. The former 36th round pick had 10 strikeouts without a walk for Single A Greenville over 7 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs. Rio is the son of ESPN’s Pedro Gomez, who passed away in February … Matt Barnes, George Springer, and Red Sox assistant hitting coach Pete Fatse spent some time together before batting practice. They were teammates at the University of Connecticut in 2009. Springer has played only four games for the Jays since signing a six-year, $150 million deal because of a strained right quad.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

