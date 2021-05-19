Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull throws season’s fifth no-hitter, silences Mariners

The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date.

Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But a fastball in the mid-90s and a biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of gems on the mound in 2021.

Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.

The 28-year-old right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it.

Turnbull (3-2) struck out nine and walked two. He issued a free pass to Jose Marmolejos leading off the ninth when a full-count curveball missed wide, just the second baserunner for Seattle. Turnbull struck out Sam Haggerty for the first out and got Jarred Kelenic to ground into a fielder’s choice for the second out.

Hangier, who came closest to a hit for Seattle earlier in the game, went down swinging on a 95 mph fastball for the final out. Turnbull screamed in joy and was engulfed in a hug from catcher Eric Haase before being overrun by teammates.

Turnbull joined a no-hitter list for 2021 that already includes San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14, Baltimore’s John Means in Seattle on May 5, and Cincinnati lefty Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer clear COVID-19 protocols, return to Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the Padres lineup on Wednesday and homered in the fourth inning Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Advertisement

Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols. Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.

Tatis homered in the fourth inning against the Padres in his second at-bat.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed into contact tracing that night. They were activated on Monday.

The Padres went 7-1 without Tatis, Hosmer, and Myers, including a weekend sweep of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

Orioles’ Chris Davis out for season after hip surgery

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip.

The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore’s spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four-to-five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of Davis’ $161 million, seven-year contract.

Davis reported pain in his lower back and hip in spring training, when he took only two at-bats.

“Any baseball player, they deal with things and they play through things over the course of seasons and years and ultimately you get to a point where you come to the conclusion that something needs to be done about it,” Elias said.

Advertisement

Davis was an All-Star and finished third in AL MVP voting in 2013, when he led the league in home runs (53) and RBIs (138). Two years later, he hit another 47 homers.

Davis hit .168 in 2018 — the lowest for a player qualifying for the batting title — endured an 0-for-54 streak in 2019, and hit just .115 with no homers and one RBI over 55 at-bats last year while twice landing on the injured list with left knee ailments.

Giolito’s gem gives lifts White Sox over Twins

Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, guiding the White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Wednesday.

“I really love the way that we’re going about our business on a daily basis,” Giolito said. “Our next step is having that expectation to win every single day, having that supreme confidence in ourselves as a unit, and I feel like we’re there right now.”

After ending an 11-year absence from the postseason in 2020, the White Sox haven’t broken stride. With their 20th win in their last 28 games, they matched San Francisco for the major leagues’ best record.

“Last year we got that little taste, and now we want the whole thing,” Giolito said.

Giolito (3-4) threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year, another stride forward after a rough first month. The third-inning fastball that Nelson Cruz hit to center for his 10th home run accounted for Minnesota’s only runner past second base. Giolito faced the minimum batters from the fourth inning on.