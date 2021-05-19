Tristan Jarry, Penguins rebound, tie series against Islanders

Jarry, who gave up four goals in the opener, picked up the first playoff win of his career as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in its last 12 postseason games.

Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored during a dominant first period, and Jarry did the rest to outduel New York’s Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov, unavailable for Game 1, made 43 saves, including several highlight-reel stops in the third period. Josh Bailey’s slick backhand in the later stages of the second period drew the Islanders within a goal, but Jarry hung tough down the stretch.

Lightning strike again

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers, 3-1, in Sunrise, Fla., to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.

The series shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Canada: No fans yet

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said Tuesday he doesn’t see the nation joining the United States in allowing fans into arenas during the NHL playoffs.

Dr. Howard Njoo said allowing fans into games is not under “serious consideration” at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Njoo says the risk tolerance is much lower because hockey is played indoors.

The NHL has had all Canadian teams play exclusively in the country this year with no fans at any games. The Edmonton Oilers open the North Division playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs start their series against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday.



