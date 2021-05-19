Two more Red Sox minor league pitchers come up injured

Red Sox pitchers have enjoyed a striking run of good health so far this season. The same cannot be said of the organization’s minor league arms.
On Tuesday, righthander Eduard Bazardo left his outing for Triple A Worcester with an apparent arm injury. Bazardo, who has pitched three scoreless innings in the majors this season, has been diagnosed with a right lat strain, with the Red Sox still working to determine the severity of the injury.
As one of three WooSox relievers on the 40-man roster (along with righthanders Colten Brewer and Brandon Brennan), Bazardo was a primary source of bullpen depth, given the quality of his pitch mix and the team’s ability to shuttle him between Triple A and the majors.
Meanwhile, the starting pitching depth remains depleted. Righthanders Tanner Houck (sore flexor muscle) and Connor Seabold (elbow inflammation) — the only two WooSox starters on the 40-man roster — remain on the injured list. However, both are now throwing as they continue to rehab what were considered relatively minor injuries.
Also on Tuesday, Double A righthander Thaddeus Ward, who was ranked the No. 10 Red Sox prospect by Baseball America entering this year, was placed on the seven-day injured list with a right elbow strain. As with Bazardo, the Sox are still working to determine the extent of his injury.
The team has already lost top pitching prospect Bryan Mata for the year to Tommy John surgery.
Though Jay Groome avoided the injured list after taking a liner off the shin in his May 11 start, his return to the mound for High A Greenville Sunday — three innings, four runs (three earned), on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts — continued his early-season struggles. In three starts, Groome has allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in 7⅓ innings. He has struck out 11 and walked six.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.