Two more Red Sox minor league pitchers come up injured

Red Sox pitchers have enjoyed a striking run of good health so far this season. The same cannot be said of the organization’s minor league arms.

On Tuesday, righthander Eduard Bazardo left his outing for Triple A Worcester with an apparent arm injury. Bazardo, who has pitched three scoreless innings in the majors this season, has been diagnosed with a right lat strain, with the Red Sox still working to determine the severity of the injury.

As one of three WooSox relievers on the 40-man roster (along with righthanders Colten Brewer and Brandon Brennan), Bazardo was a primary source of bullpen depth, given the quality of his pitch mix and the team’s ability to shuttle him between Triple A and the majors.