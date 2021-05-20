Bursts of renewal at two SoWa art galleries

Harris sometimes paints over photographs, turning photographic reality into trance with drips, mists, and dapples. In “Dancing in the Garden’s Shadows,” fluttering violet and mauve ovals amplify a hydrangea. Light from the photograph gleams beneath them and painterly shadows drop on either side, making the flower a beacon.

Painters Conley Harris and Robin Reynolds spent the last year in copses and gardens, translating their worlds. This spring their exhibitions rejoice in rebirth. Harris has a show at Laconia Gallery, Reynolds at Soprafina Gallery. Both use gesture, space, and tone to pin the glory of growth onto a static canvas.

“Series #2, The Gardener’s Work Table, Leaf Shadows” may be Harris’s pandemic cri de coeur. The colors on the left are audacious and hopeful — lime green, sunny orange. But shadows fall like a curtain and a purple raven opens its beak as if to caw its horror.

Reynolds paints on square canvases that imply grids and a more orderly world than Harris’s. Yet within those squares, there’s a similar feeling of entering the hothouse of the artist’s imagination. She makes a painting over three to seven sittings in her garden, and the sense of movement in her works is a picture of time passing.

Robin Reynolds's "Exhale" Robin Reynolds/Courtesy Soprafina Gallery

“Exhale” has a burst of yellow on the left — a daylily? A rose? Who knows, it’s all a warm dazzle. Then the painting recedes on the right into deep, inviting greenery dabbed with ember orange. She leads the viewer’s eye through a dance, dropping into restful shadow, then popping out.

Reynolds studied with the late Boston expressionist Jon Imber, who has a small show of wildly gestural flower paintings at Alpha Gallery, which shares space with Soprafina. Her paintings are tighter than his; in works such as “Fall Celebration” she pulls us nearly into the mulch, immersing us in layer upon layer of smudgy, flying marks, some translucent, some opaque.

Robin Reynolds's "Fall Celebration" Robin Reynolds/Courtesy Soprafina Gallery

For Reynolds and Harris, it’s less about the blossoms than it is about the force and vibrancy of the space they create — a welcome shelter indeed after a tough year.

CONLEY HARRIS: ENTANGLED GARDENS

At Laconia Gallery, 433 Harrison Ave., through May 23. www.laconiagallery.com

ROBIN REYNOLDS: WHERE THE LOVELIEST THINGS ARE GROWN

At Soprafina Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave., through May 29. 617-728-0770, www.soprafina.com

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.