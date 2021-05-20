Local bestsellers for the week ending May 16

2. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

3. Whereabouts Jhumpa Lahiri Knopf

4. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

5. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

6. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Knopf

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. The Devil May Dance Jake Tapper Little, Brown

9. Hour of the Witch Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

10. That Summer Jennifer Weiner Atria





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

4. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

6. Persist Elizabeth Warren Metropolitan Books

7. Yearbook Seth Rogen Crown

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

9. The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery Atria

10. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

3. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

8. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

9. Squeeze Me Carl Hiaasen Vintage Crime/Black Lizard

10. Monogamy Sue Miller Harper Perennial





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

6. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

8. Entangled Life Merlin Sheldrake Random House

9. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

10. Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui Algonquin Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 16. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.