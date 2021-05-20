Poems with earthy animal atmosphere; Boston’s 111 do-not-miss spots; some folk music tales

Donkeys, lambs, maple sap in tins, a placenta, “the horizontal loin of daybreak”: Vermont-based poet Lucas Farrell’s new collection moves between an earthy animal atmosphere and moments of imponderable incandescences. “ The Blue-Collar Sun ” (Green Writers) won the 2020 Sundog Poetry Book Award, and includes work in a variety of modes — prose poems, erasures, dialogues (where the stars say at one point: “I like you fine, handsome circle. I will touch you”). Farrell’s lines are lit up with living, the pains and unanswerables (“What’s it like being mammal”), the soaring moments of love and grace. “There is a music in the road that the dogs dog to. That the people people to . . . It goes: who is this place, why did it home here, where’s the beginning, now hurt me.” Farrell runs a goat farm with his wife, and a sense of in-touchness with natural rhythms, with the everyday work of managing land and animals, an intimate sense of the colors and textures of creatures and place. There is no textbook on living, but Farrell offers here “the impossible boundless navigation of the heart.”

Where to go, what to do

A smart and insidery new guidebook expands even the longtime Bostonian’s sense of what there is to do and see in the area. In “111 Places in Boston That You Must Not Miss.” (Emons), authors Heather Kapplow, an artist, writer, and native Bostonian, and Kim Windyka, a copywriter and Emerson grad, with photos by Alyssa Wood highlight the area’s attractions — its bars, artspaces, gravestones, galleries, battle sites, beaches, and chocolate factories — its hidden gems, its weird nuggets of history, its singular spots that make this place what it is. There’s Arax Market in Watertown, a family-owned Armenian grocery. The Boston Cyberarts Gallery in JP’s Green Street subway station is “the only art gallery in a train station in the entire country.” In the Boston Public Garden, there’s a monument to ether, given to the city in 1868 in “gratitude for the relief of human suffering.” The Plumbing Museum, located in a “funky, renovated ice house” celebrates the trade and its history, with over 200 years of plumbing technology, including “earth houses” and toilets with Bluetooth. A tamping rod flew through the skull of one Phineas Gage in a railroad accident; he lived, and his skull is stored at Harvard’s Warren Anatomical Museum at the Countway Library. A trove for visitors who want to be quickly in-the-know, or for long-timers who need to see their city anew, this book is full of whoa, who knew?

Folk roots

In “I Believe I’ll Go Back Home: Roots and Revival in New England Folk Music” (Bright Leaf), author Thomas S. Curren pairs an evident love for traditional music and the region, detailing the figures and the history of the folk movement in Boston and Cambridge in the early 1960s, arguing that “our enduring national music” worked as “counterbalance to a toxic and heedless modern consumer culture.” Curren introduces a number of figures on the scene, activated by a sense of wanting to “do something” about “America’s abandonment of its cultural roots and its soul.” Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, James Taylor, and Tom Rush make appearances, as do lesser known musicians Dayle Stanley, Maria Muldaur, and the Charles River Valley Boys. It’s an accessible history of a region and a moment in music, and Curren makes a case for traditional music working as a bridge, now more than ever, “back to a place where trust is possible, where the fix isn’t in, where the books aren’t cooked . . . and where the instruments don’t always have to be in tune.”

Coming Out

“The Trojan Women: A Comic” by Rosanna Bruno and Anne Carson (New Directions)

“Girl One” by Sara Flannery Murphy (MCD)

“Fjords vol.2” by Zachary Schomburg (Black Ocean)

Pick of the Week

Nat Marlin at Harvard Bookstore in Cambridge recommends “Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space” by Amanda Leduc (Exploded Views): “What ‘Disfigured’ does so well is unpack the fairy tale narratives, examining how these moralistic stories shape the ableist systems and mindsets pitted against disabled people’s very existence. What makes the book even more necessary is how it analyzes personal narrative as its own form of childhood tale, considering how an ableist society’s words toward disabled people at a young age linger with them just as much as the fairy tales they were raised on.”





Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.