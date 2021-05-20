Reading about Asian history, along with juicy memoirs and novels

Kevin Kwan’s internationally best-selling trilogy, starting with “ Crazy Rich Asians ,” skewered the foibles of Asia’s super-rich clans. In his most recent book, Kwan keeps his eye on the elite but looks to the West, turning to E.M. Forster’s “ A Room with a View ” for inspiration to create a modern-day comedy of manners. The author moved with his family from Singapore to Clearwater, Texas, when he was 11. He attended Parsons School of Design in New York City, where he worked as a photographer until writing his first novel. He lives in Los Angeles. “ Sex and Vanity ” comes out in paperback on Tuesday. He gives a virtual talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Music Hall’s virtual stage. Tickets are $5, which can be purchased at www.themusichall.org .

KWAN: I used to primarily read nonfiction and very little fiction, and then only classics. At some point during lockdown I couldn’t read another book about politics. So I discovered novels. I read a thriller for the first time in years, “The Dry” by Jane Harper. It’s fantastic. It’s about an apparent suicide of an entire family in a dying farm town in western Australia.

BOOKS: What were other highlights from your new fiction habit?

KWAN: Sandi Tan’s “Lurkers” It’s about a few of the families that live on one street in Los Angeles. She created the most unbelievably original characters. I never had read any of the Mitford sisters. Then a friend passed along Nancy Mitford’s “Love in a Cold Climate.” There’s a breezy quality to how the story is told, an elegance that reminds me of Evelyn Waugh.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader?

KWAN: I read about 10 books at a time, and then one will take over for a while. You have to be in the mood for certain books, and you never know when the mood will strike. There’s a book I’ve had for a couple years, Robert Kaplan’s “Asia’s Cauldron: The South China Sea and the End of a Stable Pacific,” but I didn’t pick it up until a few nights ago.

BOOKS: Is Asia a regular subject in your nonfiction reading?

KWAN: Absolutely. I read a lot of memoirs about famous Asians, a lot of history and current events. Sterling Seagrave is an American historian but I think he’s more popular in Asia. He wrote this amazing book, “The Soong Dynasty,” which is about sisters who married key figures in Asian politics.

BOOKS: What other subjects do you read about in nonfiction?

KWAN: I read a lot of memoirs and autobiographies. I also like unauthorized biographies because you get a lot more dirt. However, Judy Chicago’s autobiography, “The Flowering,” lets it all hang out. She is so brutally honest about everything.

BOOKS: What’s on your to-read pile?

KWAN: “Crying in H Mart,” a memoir by the musician Michelle Zauner, who is Korean-American. I also have Christina McDowell’s novel “The Cave Dwellers,” which deals with Washington’s political circles, and Shawn Levy’s “The Castle on Sunset,” which is the history of the Chateau Marmot, the legendary LA hotel.

BOOKS: Do you have a lot of books?

KWAN: In New York my whole apartment was drowning in books. When people came over and I opened my door, all they saw was books. When I moved to LA three years ago I put most of them in storage. I have 19 boxes of books in my mom’s house plus all her bookcases are filled with my books.

BOOKS: Did your family move books from Singapore?

KWAN: The only books that came along were mine. I had my whole collection of Tintin and Enid Blyton books. She’s one of the most famous children’s writers in the world but not well known in the US. I had precocious taste as a kid. I loved Shirley Conran and read all the “Lace” series at 11, which I wouldn’t allow a kid to read but my parents didn’t know better.

BOOKS: Was there a book that helped you assimilate?

KWAN: I wish there’d been. My friend Jimmy O. Yang, who’s on “Silicon Valley,” wrote “How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.” I wish I’d had that. I was thrown into the deep end. All I had was watching MTV.

