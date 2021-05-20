Virtual author readings for May 23-29

Skip Finley (”Whaling Captains of Color: America’s First Meritocracy”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Marian Knapp Launch (”Prohibition Wine”) is in conversation with Pamela Nadell (”America’s Jewish Women”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Deborah Korn and Michael Baldwin (”Every Memory Deserves Respect: EMDR, the Proven Trauma Therapy with the Power to Heal”) is in conversation with Deany Laliotis at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Carlo Rovelli (”Helgoland: Making Sense of the Quantum Revolution”) is in conversation with Katie Mack (”The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Nandini Bajpai (”Sister of the Bollywood Bride”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

WEDNESDAY

Jordan Ellenberg (”Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy, and Everything Else”) is in conversation with Cathy O’Neil (”Weapons of Math Destruction”) at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jen Gunter (”The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism”) is in conversation with Peggy Orenstein (”Cinderella Ate My Daughter”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... David Yoon (”Version Zero”) is in conversation with Caroline Kepnes (”You Love Me”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Gigi Georges (”Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

THURSDAY

Jacqueline Rose (”On Violence and On Violence Against Women”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Julie DiCaro (”Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America”) with Melissa Ludtke at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Jonathan Taplin (”The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-Roll Life”) is in conversation with Kurt Anderson (”Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jenn Bishop (”Where We Used to Roam”), Laurie Morrison (”Saint Ivy: Kind at All Costs”), and Tanya Guerrero (”All You Knead Is Love”) read at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

