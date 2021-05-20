What’s happening in the arts world

"Heating and Cooling Truck" by Erika Wastrom, whose "Coming Back as Strangers" is up at LaMontagne Gallery.

OCEANATOR Singer-guitarist Elise Okusami unleashes a grungy power-pop tsunami in a virtual show celebrating the release of her live album, “I’m Going Online Today.” May 22, 7 p.m. Available for 24 hours. Stream on Bandcamp.





DARLINGSIDE The folky pop band escapes the city to bring in the summer at one of the band members’ childhood lakeside cabin. Gather around the grill or the campfire and tune in. May 26, shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Stream on Mandolin.

Classical

DEATH BY LIFE White Snake Projects’ latest virtual offering unites music by five Black composers of various stylistic schools with texts by currently or formerly incarcerated writers, shedding light on the indelible intersection of systemic racism and the prison-industrial complex. May 20-25. www.whitesnakeprojects.org

ARTS

Theater

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD A theatrical song cycle about characters who are essentially traveling on journeys of self-discovery, created early in his career by composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown (“The Last Five Years,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Parade”). Filmed live in the South End’s Calderwood Pavilion, “Songs for a New World” features Jennifer Ellis, Davron S. Monroe, Laura Marie Duncan, Dwayne P. Mitchell, and Rashed Al Nuaimi. Directed by Paul Daigneault and music-directed by Jose’ Delgado. SpeakEasy Stage Company. Streaming May 26-June 8. Tickets $30 at www.SpeakEasyStage.com or 617-482-3279.





CHEKHOVOS /AN EXPERIMENTAL GAME/ Developed by Arlekin Players Theatre founder Igor Golyak, inspired by Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard,” and hosted on the new domain platform .ART, “chekhovOS /an experimental game/” features a cast that includes Jessica Hecht and Anna Baryshnikov, with Mikhail Baryshnikov as Anton Chekhov. It’s described as a fusion of film, theater, and video game technology that “accesses the operating system behind both Chekhov’s computer and the world in which his characters live, searching for happiness,” with interactive elements that “create a new medium where viewers are able to interact with the performers.” Through June 24, with ArtsEmerson showing it on June 6. Tickets free at zerogravity.art or artsemerson.org.

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST Bryn Boice directs a modernized version of Shakespeare’s comedy, in which the King of Navarre and three of his noblemen vow to forswear the company of women for three years — a vow challenged by the arrival at court of the Princess of France and three of her noblewomen. Hub Theatre Company. To be performed live online May 22-29. All tickets are “pay-what-you-can.” www.hubtheatreboston.org

Dance

URBANITY DANCE The company ambitiously goes in-person with two limited-capacity performances of “Frame Recursion.” Choreographed by Meg Anderson in collaboration with multimedia artist Jeremy Stewart, the world premiere work explores theories of self-concept and identity during changing social realities, drawing from the dancers’ personal experiences during the pandemic. May 21-22, $20. Midway Artist Studios. www.urbanitydance.org/frame-recursion





DANCE PARADE The New York institution goes virtual and global in this year’s 15th annual celebration, themed “Dance Brings Us Together.” The interactive family-friendly festival touts content for everyone, with dancers representing genres from around the world offering free dance classes, DJ-led dance rooms, participant dance-offs, and performance videos. The event also includes excerpts from the documentary “The Resilience of Dance Through the Pandemic,” due out in June. May 22, 1-4 p.m., Free ($20 suggested donation for those who can.) https://danceparade.org/register/

Visual Arts

MONET AND BOSTON: LEGACY ILLUMINATED The MFA elicited a logjam last fall when it opened “Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression” just as the pandemic deepened. Several of the Impressionist master’s iconic works have since moved on to other shows, but the museum’s deep Monet holdings mean it could rejig another entire exhibition to appease those who couldn’t land tickets the first time around. Of special note: A gallery exploring the influence of Jean-François Millet, Monet’s immediate artistic forebear. Through Oct. 17. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Avenue. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

ERIKA WASTROM: COMING BACK AS STRANGERS Using paint and collage, Wastrom renders life on Cape Cod as humble: a wader with coffee; a glum passenger in a car with a flat tire; sunbathers arrayed in a kind of still life; a box truck. Collage creates a jumbled, disconnected world, but the paint can mist and melt. Life in these works looks jangling, but tender. Through June 12. LaMontagne Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-487-3512, www.lamontagnegallery.com

EVENTS

Comedy

COMEDY AND CABERNET Kenny Rogerson is a comic contradiction — with a sharp wit and boundless imagination, he is perhaps the most underrated Boston stand-up to reach “legend” status. He headlines this in-person show with Peter Martin and Cher Lynn. Jack Lynch hosts. May 21, 7:30 p.m. $25. City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston





SUPERSIZED COMEDY — THEY’RE FLABULOUS! Jess Miller’s OMG Comedy Club is sponsoring this virtual stand-up fund-raiser to buy art kits to help foster kids in Western Massachusetts express themselves (the goal is 500 kits). Miller will be joined by Mary Dimino and Sandy Ehlers. May 26, 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation starting at $10. www.omgcomedyclub.com

MS COMEDY NIGHT FUND-RAISER Lenny Clarke headlines this benefit for the MS Society’s Bike MS: Cape Cod Getaway with an all-star Boston lineup, including Steve Sweeney, Jim Colliton, Mark Riley, Dave Russo, Carolyn Plummer, Christine Hurley, Corey Rodrigues, and Johnny Pizzi. May 27, 8:30 p.m. $30. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com

Family

CURATED VINTAGE MARKET The second annual Curated Vintage Market at Bow Market is taking over Somerville Ave. Over 20 vintage vendors from all over New England are set to bring their favorite vintage finds to the Bow. From clothing to vinyls to furniture, this market will have all your vintage needs. May 23, 11 a.m., Free. Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville. www.eventbrite.com





CHALK POP-UP This Tuesday, the city is your canvas. Join mixed-media artist Alex (of Alex Makes Art) to create a collaborative mural at Newton Centre Playground. This sidewalk chalk event is sure to fire up your creative side. May 25, 4 p.m., Free. Newton Centre Playground, 81 Tyler Terrace, Newton. www.hisawyer.com/alex-makes-art/

