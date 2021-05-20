With ‘Mare of Easttown,’ the wait-and-see approach works

With “Mare” and its other series, HBO forces the kind of slow ingestion of episodes that has been given a bad name by bingers. Ever since bingeing took root with Netflix’s “House of Cards” back in 2013, the idea of weekly release has seemed old-fashioned and even withholding. Increasingly, we get what we want when and where we want it. Why not with TV?

I’m looking forward to the penultimate episode of “Mare of Easttown” this Sunday night on HBO. I like the drama, and the way it’s as much about Mare’s unresolved grief as it is about kidnapping and murder. Even the perceptive “Saturday Night Live” sketch making fun of the show and its accents hasn’t spoiled it for me.

But I love the tension of having to wait, especially when it comes to mysteries. During the weeks between episodes, I think back over what happened and I conjecture about what might happen next. Of course I want to know whodunit RIGHT NOW, or at least by the end of today — but not being able to know yet is part of the charm. It’s the pleasure of anticipation, the sense of earning something by waiting for it. We don’t always want to be in charge of everything; sometimes, it’s nice to be led, in this case by a cable channel.

A number of the streamers, many of which came after Netflix, have figured this out and pulled back from the binge model. Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max all use hybrid release schedules, so that they drop full seasons for some shows, but only an episode or two at a time for others. Once again, what’s old is new again.

