Landlord sues WeWork for $1.8m, saying it abandoned lease near South Station

The WeWork office near South Station at 745 Atlantic Ave. was once the company’s biggest location in the country.

Oxford Properties Group is suing WeWork for $1.8 million back rent it says the company owes on leased space at 745 Atlantic Ave. in Boston.

Landlord Oxford Properties last week sued WeWork for $1.8 million in back rent, which it says the company owes after abruptly shutting down the office in late February. WeWork told tenants to move out by the end of February, according a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court, and emptied the 131,000-square-foot office of itsdesks and privacy booths, along with other equipment. After receiving no rent in March or April, Oxford terminated the lease, and sued for what the company says it’s owed.

It’s an ignominious end for what had been one of WeWork’s first locations in Boston, a buzzy hive of activity that grew to fill most of the 11-story office building across from the train station. At one point in the company’s early years it was WeWork’s largest office, executives told the Globe in a 2018 interview, though it was later overtaken by other WeWork outposts as the company’s massive ambitions grew. Its lease with Oxford was set to run through 2029.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Boston Business Journal.

At its peak, before its ill-fated 2019 IPO and then the COVID-19 pandemic, WeWork occupied about 1.5 million square feet of office space in Boston and Cambridge — more than any company except Fidelity Investments. It leased desks and small offices on a flexible, short-term basis to everyone from solo freelancers to the likes of Amazon and General Electric.

While it has shed some high-profile offices around the world, WeWork has held on to most of its offices in Boston, and highlighted the city as a strong market when its new executive team in March announced plans to merge with a special acquisition company to raise $1.3 billion. That money, it said, will provide a solid footing and a fresh start as the company emerges from the pandemic.

But apparently without 745 Atlantic Ave.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.