On unemployment in Mass.? You’ll soon be required to look for a job

The requirement was dropped last spring in recognition to how futile it would be as the state continued to lose jobs.

Searching for a job was long required of those on unemployment until the pandemic struck, forcing the closings of many businesses and workplaces and wiping out hundreds of thousands of jobs.

As the state edges closer to a full reopening, the Baker administration on Thursday announced it will reinstate a requirement that anyone receiving unemployment benefits actively search for a job, effective June 15.

But the picture has vastly improved since a year ago, when more than 500,000 people were on unemployment. A little more than 100,000 are currently getting the benefit.

Now, employers are saying they can’t get enough workers to fill service, factory, and other job vacancies. Last week, a half-dozen business groups, including the Greater Boston and Cape Cod chambers of commerce, wrote to the Baker administration urging reinstatement of the job-search requirement.

The job-search requirement mandates that those on unemployment attest weekly that they are submitting job applications, arranging interviews, or taking other steps in search of work.

Almost 40 other states have already reinstated the requirement, or are in the process of doing so, in the hope that at least some who are now on unemployment will decide to fill available jobs.

Going back to work at a lower wage won’t necessarily end the unemployment benefit entirely. Recipients’ benefits will be reduced to offset whatever they receive in new wages, the Baker administration said.

And in most circumstances, recipients will remain eligible for the special COVID-related $300 stipend offered through the federal government, until it ends in September.

The Baker administration has announced a full reopening of the state on May 29, followed by a lifting of the state of emergency on June 15.

