Brine reopens in Newburyport, and Trillium’s Greenway beer garden returns

Another sign of normalcy: Trillium launches its Greenway Beer Garden on Thursday, May 20, at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue. Visit Thursdays and Sundays from noon and Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. Pair your beer with food-truck offerings from The Bacon Truck, Bon Me, and more.

Openings: Brine Oyster Bar has opened a revamped location in Newburyport (17 State St.), with nearly double the seating capacity of its former digs down the block. In addition to oysters, ceviche, and crudo, find short ribs, sausage, and steaks on the new menu. Owner Nancy Batista-Caswell also runs Oak + Rowan in Fort Point.

In other beer news, East Boston’s Pazza on Porter (107 Porter St.) debuts Jack’s Abby Beer Garden on Saturday, May 29. Sip drinks on the 600-square-foot patio paired with Pazza’s calamari, arancini, and buffalo wings. Visit Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. Bonus: There’s a parking lot behind the restaurant.

And at Somerville’s Assembly Row, Night Shift Brewing plans to launch the Owl’s Nest Beer Garden with a barbecue menu from The Smoke Shop. Play pickleball and shuffleboard or lounge in cabanas; look for it come June.

Updates: Ken Oringer’s Japanese izakaya Uni at the Eliot Hotel (370A Commonwealth Ave.) welcomes a new executive chef. David Bazirgan replaces James Beard award-winner Tony Messina, who relocated to Los Angeles. Bazirgan was the longtime chef at Cambridge’s Bambara and also worked as chef de cuisine at No. 9 Park.

Pizzas: T&B Wood-Fired in Somerville’s Union Square (251 Washington St.) launches Thursday evening themed pizza parties starting this week, with unlimited pies for $15 per person. Pair your pizza with cocktails from Bully Boy Distillers on May 20 and visit for Classic Rock Night on May 27, with beer from Vermont’s 14th Star Brewing Co.

Pop-ups: Get a taste of the upcoming Foundation Kitchen food hall on Saturday, June 5, with future vendors including Wild Fox Pierogi, Odyssey’s street food, Bagel Guild, and more. Visit from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Charlestown’s The Graphic Lofts (32 Cambridge St). Pre-order food at www.foundationkitchen.com/popups by Wednesday, June 2. More pop-ups are planned throughout the summer; the food hall moves into the Lofts permanently this fall.





